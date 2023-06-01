New educational series to address how to fulfill the potential of biomedical diagnostics to improve human health

PHOENIX, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University is pleased to announce the inaugural Arizona State University / Thermo Fisher Scientific Biomedical Diagnostics Global Discussion series. This educational series will tackle the important challenges surrounding when, how and why to use diagnostics to improve the current healthcare system.

"At the College of Health Solutions, we value our strong collaborations with industry partners like Thermo Fisher Scientific," Deborah Helitzer, dean of the College of Health Solutions, said. "As the college seeks innovative solutions to complex health issues and educates the future health workforce, we are pleased to collaborate with the world leader in products and services that further science. Thermo Fisher Scientific is a perfect teammate for this series to elevate the field of biomedical diagnostics."

The series of dynamic conversations will be moderated by industry leader and professor of practice at ASU, Mara Aspinall . Each discussion will involve leading national experts in the chosen topic with the first one on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Participants will be able to interact and ask questions as part of the event. The first three of the ASU / Thermo Fisher Scientific series will be presented online and available to all at no cost.

"Diagnostics is an important cornerstone in managing any disease; without accurate diagnostics, we can't adequately recognize and treat disease," said Jelena Feenstra, Senior Manager for Medical and Scientific Affairs at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Education, especially in the quickly-evolving field of molecular diagnostics, is critically important, and we are pleased to partner with ASU on this educational program."

Get the details or register at chs.asu.edu/bmd_series

Topics for this year's discussion series include:

Diagnostics for the Healthy (8-9 a.m. PT, June 14, 2023) The Screening Paradox. What are the pros and cons of diagnostic screening from cancer to COVID-19 and beyond. Which tests are being over and underutilized? How can screening be economically feasible? Will we ever have effective screening tests from a single drop of blood?

Diagnostics technology in the Lab of the Future (Fall 2023)

What technologies will transform the lab of the future? How should labs utilize any excess capacity? What role does data and informatics play? Where are the growth opportunities in the current lab infrastructure?

Diagnostics: What do healthcare providers know or should know about diagnostics? (Fall 2023)

How do physicians learn about diagnostics? What incentives exist for providers and payers to use or not use testing? What role should diagnostics labs and manufacturers play in provider education?

About the College of Health Solutions biomedical diagnostics master's degree program: The college established the biomedical diagnostics master's degree program in 2014 with a mission to educate the next generation of health care executives. Biomedical diagnostics studies the science, technology and business of how we diagnose and treat disease today and in the future. Students in our biomedical diagnostics program gain insights into a growing industry that is at the center of health care innovation and personalized medicine with a program designed by faculty with experience in the business, legal and technical aspects of diagnostics.

For more information contact Weldon Johnson, communications specialist, College of Health Solutions, at weldon.b.johnson@asu.edu or 602-543-1084.

