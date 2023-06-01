CLINIQUE & KATE SPADE NEW YORK UNVEIL THEIR FIRST-EVER BRAND COLLABORATION AND LIMITED-EDITION CAPSULE COLLECTION

The new collection brings the two iconic brands together to connect the worlds of beauty and fashion through shared brand missions

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clinique, a leading prestige beauty brand for more than 55 years, announces its first-ever collaboration with global lifestyle brand kate spade new york, aiming to surprise and delight long-standing fans while reaching new consumers who are immersed in the worlds of fashion and beauty.

Clinique and kate spade are joining forces to unveil a playful collaboration that combines vibrant kate spade new york patterns with a collection of Clinique's Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss. The colorful patterns celebrate kate spade's iconic brand codes and infuses them with fresh and modern touches including springtime florals, colorful stripes, kisses, and graphic polka dots. The collection features Clinique's best-selling lip glosses that complement every skin tone, lip and mood in shades like Air Kiss, Rosewater, Juicy Apple, and the viral, internet-breaking Black Honey, making this limited-edition collection a new staple.

The collaboration was developed through a shared vision of representing joy, optimism, and color while providing prestige products that resonate with consumers. Both brands are consistently ranked by Gen-Z as iconic, with must-haves products within fashion and beauty. Clinique and kate spade share a powerful narrative that supports their global communities, bolstering the confidence of its customers with on-trend pieces.

Mindy Troutman, Vice President, Global Product Marketing, Makeup and Fragrance at Clinique, shared: "This new collaboration serves as an incredible opportunity for long-standing fans of both brands to experience a fresh, lively take on our Pop Plush Glosses just in time for summer. Our team here has enjoyed working alongside our partners at kate spade and we look forward to seeing consumers' excitement around the collection!"

"kate spade new york is thrilled to collaborate with Clinique as we introduce a colorful capsule that perfectly infuses our heritage brand codes in fresh designs," says Charlotte Warshaw, Vice President of Americas wholesale, travel retail and global licensing at kate spade new york. "It's an exciting moment as we connect the fashion and beauty worlds for our global brand fans. What better way to do that than with the iconic brand Clinique."

In collaboration with kate spade, Clinique will be adding the capsule collection to its Gift with Purchase program, further celebrating the prestigious partnership and extending the product to customers seeking the latest fashion and beauty trends. The Clinique x kate spade new york collection will be sold on clinique.com, Macy's and Belk in the US, and Shoppers in Canada beginning on June 1, 2023.

About Clinique:

In 1968, a beauty editor asked a leading dermatologist, "Can great skin be created?" The answer: Clinique, heralded as the first ever dermatologist-developed prestige beauty brand. Today we are sold in 107 countries worldwide, thanks to skincare, makeup, and skin services that are designed to deliver maximum results with zero irritation. While our cutting-edge research is ever evolving with the latest skin science, some things have not changed in over 50 years: Clinique is still allergy tested. Fragrance free. And always in service of all skin.

About kate spade new york:

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has always stood for color, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, it is a global lifestyle brand synonymous with joy, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, Kate Spade New York offers a distinctive point of view, and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

