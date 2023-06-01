Anthology Student Records Ninth Straight Year of Increased Growth

BOCA RATON, Fla. , June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, marked the ninth year of continued growth for its learner-centric Student Information System (SIS), Anthology Student. According to the Tambellini Group's recently published 2023 Student Systems US Higher Education Market Share, Trends and Leaders Report, Anthology Student was the second most selected student system in 2022 and led selections in the public, two-year sector.

The company's momentum continues in 2023 with more than 30 institutions set to go live on Anthology Student and recent wins including American University Kyiv, St. Charles Community College, and Universidad Rafael Landívar.

"With increasing frequency, institutions are focusing on expanding enrollment opportunities through offering non-credit courses and programs," said Vicki Tambellini, Tambellini Group's CEO and Founder. "Our report shows that Anthology Student strongly appeals to institutions with nontraditional, competency-based and continuing education requirements."

A cloud-based solution that manages the entire academic lifecycle of a learner, Anthology Student delivers a modern system that meets the evolving needs of today's higher education institutions. Anthology Student's industry-leading support for both traditional term-based and non-credit programs is critical for institutions looking to expand their offerings and a major differentiator in an increasingly important area of the market. The flexibility of cloud architecture also powers faster, more efficient updates; key differentiating features like Faculty Workload Management; and leading data visualization tools.

"With Anthology Student, our team is uniquely positioned to support the needs of institutions in a shifting market," said JD White, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. "From implementation through go-live and support, our team empowers institutions to receive the benefits of a cloud-based SIS faster today, while powering a personalized experience to support learners' individual needs tomorrow."

As the focus on student experience and success intensifies, Anthology Student, Finance and HCM are part of the broader set of solutions from Anthology delivering actionable insight through Intelligent Experiences (iX). With one of most comprehensive portfolios in the U.S. higher education market, Anthology is uniquely positioned to deliver personalized experiences and individualized guidance.

Anthology is set to host one of the largest EdTech events in the world, Anthology Together, on July 17-20 in Nashville. More than 1,600 attendees from 40 countries attended 200 sessions at Anthology Together in 2022. This year, Anthology Together will offer eight program themes providing a more tailored experience for attendees. The program themes are: alumni and advancement; corporate and government; DevCon; enrollment growth and admissions; enterprise resource planning; institutional effectiveness; student success, retention and engagement; and teaching, learning, and inclusion.

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

