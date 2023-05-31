How Does travel affect our Mental Health according to eDreams

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online Travel Agent eDreams' latest poll* reveals the effects of travel on our state of mind, and what most strongly supports our mental wellbeing when we make a trip.

The results show that the majority of respondents globally report a 'very positive' or 'quite positive' impact vacations have on their mental wellbeing.

63% of all respondents globally report that holidays a 'very positive' impact on their mental wellbeing, with a further 29% reporting a 'quite positive' impact - a total of 92%

42% and 39% of American respondents self-report a 'very' and 'quite' positive effect - a total of 81%

The most positive psychological effect of vacation travel reported by American travelers was from those in the Northeast, including states like New York , Connecticut , and Maine (58%), with 48% from the Midwest reporting a 'quite positive' effect.

In the US, those aged 18-24 reported the highest percentage (61%) of 'very positive' effects of holiday travel, while those aged 25-34 reported a 'quite positive' effect (44%).

Portuguese (79%) and Italians (78%) are the highest percentage of travelers to rank its effects as 'very positive'

The poll also asked which activities most supported mental wellbeing while on vacation.

The overwhelming majority - 42% globally - cite ' relaxing and doing nothing ' as being the most beneficial of all activities, followed by sightseeing (35%) and reading (19%).

Americans noted similar top choices, but opt out of reading for more social and adventurous activities.

21% of US respondents ranked meeting new people the 3rd most beneficial holiday activity, compared to 12% from Spain and Germany and 13% from the UK.

In the US, 20% of those from the Northeast reported doing yoga or meditation as their third most important source of mental wellbeing while on vacation.

24% of global respondents aged 18-24 derive mental benefits from adventurous activities , compared to just 14% of those aged 45-54.

34% of Americans in the age group (55-64) report the positive effects of sightseeing while on vacation as contributing to their mental health- compared to just 20% of those aged 25-34.

*Methodology

Survey conducted for eDreams ODIGEO by OnePoll of 10,000 travelers from Italy, Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Portugal, Germany, and France. In the USA the survey was conducted among a sample of 2,000 respondents from March 14 to 20, 2023.

About eDreams

eDreams is part of the eDreams ODIGEO Group, one of the world's largest online travel companies serving 20 million customers globally. The business conceptualized Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has attracted more than 4.6 million members since launching in 2017.

