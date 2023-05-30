Tenstorrent Partners with LG to Build AI and RISC-V Chiplets for Smart TVs of the Future

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenstorrent and LG Electronics Inc. (LG) are pleased to announce that they are collaborating to build a new generation of RISC-V, AI, and video codec chiplets to potentially power LG's premium TV and automotive products of the future and Tenstorrent's data center products.

Through this collaboration, LG, a global leader in the production of innovative consumer electronics and home appliances, will receive from Tenstorrent artificial intelligence and RISC-V CPU technology that is ideally suited to drive AI-enhanced features and high-performance computing in LG's future premium TV's, high-performance automotive chips and other smart products.

Tenstorrent's innovative and industry-leading AI and RISC-V CPU technology will enrich LG's portfolio of technology and eventually enable LG to differentiate their chip solutions in their competitive market segments. Led by industry veteran and legendary CPU architect CEO Jim Keller, Tenstorrent is the only company with the right technology that enables LG to take control of their own silicon roadmaps.

LG's video codec technology has consistently been a crucial part of the TV SoCs that have been employed in premium TVs for more than 10 years. Tenstorrent and LG will collaborate at chiplet-level and/or IP-level to deliver video processing capability into Tenstorrent's future data center products. Video is responsible for 65% of all internet data volume and increasing rapidly (in 2022, Sandvine).

"It is increasingly important for industry leaders to own their silicon future," said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent. "LG is a giant in our industry, and this collaboration will strengthen their portfolio of technologies for their future chip solutions, providing greater flexibility to differentiate their products."

"This collaboration is just a beginning. Tenstorrent's market leading AI and RISC-V CPU technologies will strengthen SoC competitiveness of LG's future products while our long-time proven video codec technology will help Tenstorrent take control of data center high-performance processor markets," said Byoung-hoon Kim, CTO of LG. "Chiplets will be tested through this collaboration to see whether they can become a technology platform of collaboration. Tenstorrent and LG will share technology roadmaps and keep extending the scope of collaboration."

As part of this collaboration, the two companies will work together to build, test, and deploy silicon based on this chiplet technology that will redefine technology collaboration.

About Tenstorrent:

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade, Tokyo, and Bangalore, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, ASIC design, advanced systems, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures, among others.

