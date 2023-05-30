KBR Recognized on America's Climate Leaders List 2023 by USA Today

HOUSTON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) has been recognized by USA Today as one of America's Climate Leaders for 2023. This data-driven recognition ranks U.S.-based companies that have cut their carbon footprint in recent years.

"KBR has taken significant strides to strengthen our internal sustainability efforts, including examining our own carbon footprint and developing a plan to achieve operational net-zero carbon emissions by 2030," said Stuart Bradie, KBR president and CEO. "This recognition is proof that we are walking the talk and executing on our commitments. I'm incredibly proud that KBR is not only reducing our own carbon footprint, but also that we are facilitating positive environmental and social impact through the work we do with our clients."

The list of America's Climate Leaders was developed for USA TODAY by market research firm Statista. More than 2,000 U.S. companies were evaluated on metrics like emission intensity, annualized reductions in emission intensity, and carbon disclosure ratings.

This recognition is the latest in a growing list of ESG (environmental, social and governance) awards for KBR, including a recent AAA ranking by MSCI. The full list of America's Climate Leaders 2023 can be seen at USA Today.

