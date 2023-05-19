XODIAC Tickets Officially Go On Sale: Color Star Invites You To The Live Experience

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, recently announced that tickets for the K-Pop idol group XODIAC's concerts have officially gone on sale on the 17th of May. The group plan on making their live performance debut in the Netherlands on the 30th of May, before following up with another concert in the United Kingdom on the 1st of June. Color Star will be working with XODIAC to deliver fans a stunning performance. XODIAC, a new 9-member idol group promoted by OCJ Newbies, officially announced themselves to the world in Korea on the 25th of April and released the music video for their debut song "THROW A DICE". The group consists of 9 members, including Korean idols LEX, HYUNSIK, WAIN, BEOMSOO, DAVIN, and GYUMIN, Hong Kong idols SING and LEO, as well as the Indonesian idol, ZAYYAN.

In order to help the group launch itself to stardom, Color Star is sponsoring two of XODIAC's incredible audio-visual experiences that will take place in the Netherlands and the UK respectively. The news of the concerts have quickly garnered a lot of interest and attention. Tickets have become available since the 17th of May, so you can book your seats directly on the ticketing website.

Color Star believes that the live entertainment industry will return to its former glory in 2023. After being forced into three years of hibernation by the pandemic, live entertainment is expected to begin to boom along with ticket revenue, merchandising revenue, commercial sponsorships and so on. Color Star has set its sights on the global live entertainment market for not only organizing live music events but also international sporting events in the future. In addition to the revenue generated from live performances, Color Star plans to take advantage of its online business by selling concert tickets via its own website, and plan to continue to increase revenue by using its ColorWorld Metaverse platform to sell celebrity merchandise, and host celebrity live streams in the future.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com and www.colorstar.investorroom.com.

