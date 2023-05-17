eBay Motors Unveils New Program to Help Drivers Keep their Cars on the Road Longer

"Renew Your Ride" invites car enthusiasts to receive consultations from renowned builders – with a new guarantee that the parts will fit your vehicle

The program also invites drivers everywhere to follow T-Pain as he upgrades his 1994 Honda Accord with eBay Motors

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay Motors announces a first-of-its-kind program that helps drivers keep their cars on the road longer. Taking place over Memorial Day weekend in Atlanta, the "Renew Your Ride" event offers in-person consultations with expert builders about how to extend the life of a vehicle – from classics and project builds to everyday models – using newly launched eBay Guaranteed Fit purchase protections. After their consultation, attendees will walk away with up to $200 toward their part or accessory purchase on eBay Motors.

eBay Motors offers parts and accessories that are guaranteed to fit so people can upgrade and modify their cars rather than buy new. Their Renew Your Ride program offers real-world inspiration from renowned builders, including six-time GRAMMY-winning artist, entrepreneur, drift driver, and car builder T-Pain. (PRNewswire)

Average new car transaction prices are up nearly 30% compared to 2020,1 and in the face of high interest rates and affordability concerns, more shoppers are putting off buying a new vehicle. Renew Your Ride reflects the increasingly popular choice to upgrade and modify a car rather than buy new, and offers real-world inspiration from renowned builders, including six-time GRAMMY-winning artist, entrepreneur, drift driver, and car builder T-Pain.

The self-proclaimed car lover recently worked with the crew from Donut, the automotive YouTube channel, to upgrade his beloved 1994 Honda Accord using parts backed by eBay Guaranteed Fit. The new purchase protections launched earlier this year, giving users more confidence when buying and selling parts and accessories on the marketplace. Shoppers can simply look for the 'Fits' checkmark on eligible listings to know they are getting the right part, or their money back.

"My Honda Accord is fully custom inside and out – it's a true one-of-one, and I want to keep it on the road forever," said T-Pain. "With eBay Guaranteed Fit, I was confident in finding the right parts to make the performance and comfort upgrades I wanted, like a new exhaust and head unit."

"More than ever, drivers are waiting to buy new vehicles and opting instead to upgrade the car they already have," said Ron Jaiven, GM of Parts & Accessories, eBay Motors. "Renew Your Ride demonstrates the significance of eBay Guaranteed Fit and how eBay empowers shoppers to trust they're getting the right part for their project."

Renew Your Ride with eBay Motors

At the Atlanta event, attendees can connect with on-site experts about how to update their vehicles for longevity, safety and comfort. At the end of the consultation, drivers will be able to purchase the recommended parts or accessories backed by eBay Guaranteed Fit with eBay Motors covering up to $200 of the cost. Here's more on what to expect:

Local drivers can visit eBay.com/RenewYourRide to schedule an appointment during Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29 . After their consultation, attendees can order up to $200 in free parts backed by eBay Guaranteed Fit.

On Saturday, May 27 , Donut will be on the ground from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET to talk cars and modding T-Pain's ride, with a special meet-and-greet from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET .

All weekend long, guests can enjoy music, bites and a car show featuring T-Pain's beloved 1994 Honda Accord, Donut's own Hi and Low Subaru WRXs, the eBay Motors Modathon Bronco and more.

Renew Your Ride is open to the public from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET on Saturday-Monday, May 27-29 at 6569 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30328. For more event information and to register for a consultation, visit eBay.com/RenewYourRide.

eBay Motors by the Numbers

In Q1 2023, interest grew for suspension, safety and maintenance items ahead of summer road trip season – these categories saw searches grow by double digits from January to March:

Performance coilovers

Anti-roll kits

Lane keeping assist systems

Car dusters & wash kits

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

