Barchart Integrates Market Data APIs with Tableau and Power BI

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a global market data, analytics and technology leader, announces the launch of Business Intelligence (BI) connectivity with leading BI platforms, Tableau and Power BI. Enterprise data clients can now easily integrate Barchart's extensive market data data coverage into executive and BI dashboards. These cutting-edge integrations leverage Barchart's native data connectors , allowing Enterprise clients to pull content directly into their platform of choice - and access Barchart's leading market data ecosystem to automate and simplify complex data pipelines - deriving insights more easily than before.

"Data-driven decision making is critical for organizations to thrive in today's competitive environment. With our BI connectivity, we're empowering Enterprise data clients to cut through the noise and focus on driving business growth," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "We continue to add features to our Enterprise data plans, and we're excited to unlock this operational efficiency to help clients streamline their market research and analysis," added Haraburda.

By combining Barchart's market data with industry-leading data visualization platforms such as Tableau and Power BI, users can bridge the gap between raw data and informed decision-making. To learn more about how to connect Barchart data in Tableau or Power BI, please visit our website or contact our enterprise data team to schedule a demo.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and technology to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operations from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

Barchart is not affiliated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Tableau and Power BI. All Tableau and Power BI product and company names are trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Barchart.com, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barchart) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barchart