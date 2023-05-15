Highstreet Insurance Partners Completes 150th Agency Acquisition and Remains One of the Top Buyers in 2023

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced today that it has partnered with Pennsylvania-based Yorke Agency (Yorke) and Maine-based Curley & Associates (Curley) marking their nineth and tenth acquisitions in 2023. Highstreet is one of the fastest growing insurance agencies in North America and has now reached a milestone of 150 acquisitions since forming the company in mid-2018.

High Street Insurance Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/High Street Insurance Partners) (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to welcome the Yorke and Curley teams, as well as their clients to Highstreet. As we continue our rapid growth, we do it with agency partners who share our values, have entrenched relationships with their clients and are committed to their community." said Scott Wick, Founder & CEO of Highstreet.

Emma Riza, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Leader of M&A commented "We are pleased with our inorganic pace and are excited & humbled to have reached our 150th transaction within our first five years. We will continue to remain disciplined in our M&A approach, seeking agencies who are strong organic growers. Our strategy of acquiring local expertise combined with Highstreet's deep resources and platform means more choice and support for our clients to grow."

Highstreet is building one of the industry's most innovative agency's as it continues its acquisitive pace in 2023.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners