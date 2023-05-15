Call for Public Comment on Principles to Measure Impact of Standards on Human Health and Safety

Comments Invited by June 15

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute and UL Standards & Engagement released today for public review and comment a draft white paper Principles for Measuring the Impact of Voluntary Consensus Standards on Human Health and Safety. The white paper seeks to illustrate the value of work done by the standardization community and provide insights on how to measure and articulate impact. It was developed with the assistance of staff of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and additional working group members from other U.S. federal government agencies, standards developing organizations, and other interested parties.

The white paper includes a discussion of:

The goals of different stakeholders and approaches to measuring the impact of standards.

Frameworks for conducting an impact assessment, including the different types of standards, and the importance of the voluntary standards adoption process.

Collecting and selecting data for measuring outcomes, and the relationship between the effectiveness of a standard and conformance to the standard in achieving impact.

Comments on the draft white paper may be submitted to Jim McCabe, ANSI senior director, standards facilitation, (jmccabe@ansi.org; 212-642-8921) by close of business on June 15, 2023. The working group will address the comments submitted and is targeting to finalize the document for publication by the end of July 2023.

Draft materials are available for download here:

Draft Principles for Measuring the Impact of Voluntary Consensus Standards on Human Health and Safety (45 page pdf file) (45 page pdf file)

Instructions for Using Comment Form (pdf file) (pdf file)

Comment Form (required) (Excel file). When accessing the comment form, you may be prompted for credentials; just hit "Cancel" one or more times to download and open the document (Excel file). When accessing the comment form, you may be prompted for credentials; just hit "Cancel" one or more times to download and open the document

The draft white paper is the result of a process that began in 2021, when staff of ULSE and CPSC approached ANSI to work collaboratively to better understand how standards benefit society. An initial survey of the standards community was conducted, which led to the convening of a 2021 virtual workshop involving standards developing organizations, government agencies, and others, to share information and facilitate dialogue. The working group that came out of those efforts developed the white paper.

For more information, contact Jim McCabe jmccabe@ansi.org.

