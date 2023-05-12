Hover and HMS Eaglet Presented Sanctuary Award for Innovation at United States Embassy in London

The Embassy hosted a renewable energy roundtable focused on sustainable energy design and the recent deployment of Hover's Wind-Powered Microgrid™ at HMS Eaglet in Liverpool

LONDON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During a roundtable discussion hosted by the United States Embassy in London, representatives from HMS Eaglet and Hover CEO Chris Griffin were presented the Sanctuary Award for Innovation by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD). This award was announced in March of 2023, following the first UK installation of Hover's award winning Wind-Powered Microgrid™ at the HMS Eaglet in Liverpool.

Ian MacVicar, Task Contract Solutions and Chris Griffin, Hover Energy, with the Sanctuary Award for Innovation at the US Embassy in London. (PRNewswire)

The roundtable discussion focused on energy security and sustainable energy design, and was attended by US and UK public and private sector leaders. The event was convened by the US Embassy to celebrate the sustainability leadership of the MoD, and share learnings from the successful installation of sustainable energy solutions at HMS Eaglet.

The Hover Wind-Powered Microgrid™ features a combination of proprietary wind power technology and solar energy generation, with a ground-breaking electronic control system called the Renewable Energy Router™ for behind-the-meter power integration of multiple sources. As the original equipment manufacturer and the developer, Hover Energy, LLC ("Hover") designs, develops and deploys microgrids through direct equipment sales as well as power purchase and energy service agreements. Hover's exclusive UK partner, Task Contract Solutions, Ltd. ("Task"), completed the project for the MoD, and has partnered with Hover to deploy in many military and commercial locations throughout the UK.

"When King Charles was Prince Charles he famously offered the perfect quote for this day and I may adopt it as a Hover vision statement if he'll allow us. It says, 'As chief stewards of this beautiful planet entrusted to us, it is our decisions alone that will determine its future.' Brilliant! And today, we made excellent decisions . . . together. What an exemplary group of leaders gathered to push sustainable energy design forward. We are indeed making progress, one site at a time."

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Hover Energy is dedicated to transforming the way people think about power by accelerating the transition to renewables as the primary source of energy. With our groundbreaking technologies and partnerships, Hover designs, develops, and deploys microgrids that harness the power of nature to generate power where it's consumed. www.hoverenergy.com

