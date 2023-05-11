Performance Wealth Launches Student-Athlete NIL Program

The Performance Wealth Student-Athlete NIL Alliance is designed to help college student-athletes learn about finance and participate in a remote internship program to give them business experience.

HINSDALE, Ill., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Wealth, proudly announces the kickoff of the Performance Wealth Student-Athlete NIL Alliance, with 17 student-athletes from colleges and universities around the country. The program is designed to teach and empower student-athletes both on and off the field. Through the program, Performance Wealth hopes to provide financial literacy training and education that will prepare them for their future careers and give them tools to help achieve financial success and economic freedom.

"Being a former student-athlete myself, I understand the pressures that many of these young people feel to excel both academically and athletically. We made this part of our intern program which will allow them to participate from wherever they are going to school so they can keep up their athletic commitments while also completing an internship," explained Thomas J. Salvino, CEO & Wealth Manager, Performance Wealth. "As a firm, we have always been passionate about helping people and improving lives and see this new effort as part of that mission."

Performance Wealth has a longstanding commitment to helping young people learn about finance, develop good money habits, and understand the power of successful investing in order to have a successful life and gain financial independence. For more than 25 years, the firm's leaders have sponsored an internship program that gives college students real-life business experience while also teaching them about finance, investing, savings, and being good stewards of money. The Performance Wealth Student-Athlete NIL Alliance is the next step in the evolution of that program.

Among the benefits for the student-athletes are the ability to participate in an internship and develop professional references, both of which are prerequisites for any post-college career.

The 17 college student-athletes participating in the Performance Wealth Athlete Program are:

Kevin Bauman , The University of Notre Dame—Football

Paddy Burns , The University of Notre Dame—Soccer

Brett Chrisman , Northwestern University—Soccer

Bryan Dowd , The University of Notre Dame—Football & Soccer

Griffin Eifert , The University of Notre Dame—Football

Connor Hincks , The University of Notre Dame—Baseball

Emma Jackson , Duke University—Tennis

Regan Krause , Stanford University—Softball

Chase Ketterer , The University of Notre Dame—Football

Tony Lindwedel , The University of Notre Dame—Baseball

Reese Mayer , The University of Notre Dame , Northwestern University—Soccer

Tommy Mihalic , Indiana University—Soccer

Ethan O'Brien , The University of Notre Dame—Soccer

Mason Parris , The University of Michigan— 2023 NCAA Wrestling Heavyweight National Champion

Drew Pyne , Arizona State University—Football

Alex Salvino , The University of Notre Dame—Soccer

Emma Schettig , The University of Notre Dame—Lacrosse

About Performance Wealth

Performance Wealth is an independent Registered Investment Advisor with offices in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, IL, Naples, FL and San Diego, CA. With more than 100 years of combined experience, this multi-generation privately-owned firm provides a wide range of services including financial/retirement planning, investment management, social security planning, as well as coordinating estate, tax, and insurance planning with the goal of preserving and enhancing their clients' wealth. The team combines energy, perspective, skills, and investment experience to provide a distinct value for their clients.

This content is intended to provide general information about Performance Wealth. It is not intended to offer or deliver investment advice in any way. Information regarding investment services is provided solely to gain an understanding of our investment philosophy our strategies and to be able to contact us for further information. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Performance Wealth and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Additional Important Disclosures may be found in the Performance Wealth Form ADV Part 2A. For a copy, please click here.

