Nutrisystem's Successful eCommerce Model of Over 20 Years Offers Customers Affordable, Convenient and Flexible Weight Loss Plans and Support

Research Suggests 80.4% of American Population Will Purchase Goods Online by 2025

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent news of Jenny Craig's closure has brought the conversation of brick-and-mortar versus online operations to the forefront yet again. Nutrisystem®, a division of Wellful, Inc. and leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions, continues to be a leader in the growing eCommerce space, which the Company entered over two decades ago.

Nutrisystem Brings Innovative Products to Market This Spring (PRNewsFoto/Nutrisystem, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Nutrisystem President, Stephen Mikulak says, "For over 20 years, Nutrisystem's successful eCommerce model has delivered affordable, convenient, and flexible weight loss solutions and support to millions of Americans. We were one of the first weight loss companies to shift from brick-and-mortar to an eCommerce company, understanding that customers were looking for support in the privacy of their own home with nutritious meals delivered to their door. This model bolstered our business and continues to bring great value to our customers to this day."

There is undoubtedly a shift from retail to e-tail happening as Business Insider recently reported that more than a dozen major retailers across the United States have said they will close US stores in 2023 for a combined total of over 2,100 locations. What's more, research suggests that 80.4% of the American population will purchase goods online by 2025.

For the weight loss space in particular, MarketResearch.com cites that digital or virtual weight loss is a growing $1.4 billion market, and technology and increased usage of the internet have changed the way Americans lose weight, and how they access the services of weight loss companies and experts.

Mikulak agrees adding, "Today's consumers want products delivered quickly and easily to their door, especially when it comes to helping achieve their health and wellness goals. Here at Nutrisystem, we know how important it is for customers to have the tools, consistency, and support needed for successful weight loss. That's why in addition to our weight loss plans, we also offer virtual one-on-one coaching and an intuitive app that adjusts as customers meet weight loss milestones. The world is moving online and for years, we have been evolving to support that shift."

To support Jenny Craig members, Nutrisystem has extended a special offer to them so there is no gap in their weight loss journey. Jenny Craig customers can call Nutrisystem directly at 1-866-252-5701.

For more information on Nutrisystem, visit www.nutrisystem.com

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a division of Wellful, Inc., a premier omni-channel health and wellness platform. For more than 50 years, Nutrisystem has helped millions of people lose weight with clinically proven weight loss science built by dietitians using the latest nutritional and behavioral research. For more information, go to nutrisystem.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nutrisystem, Inc.