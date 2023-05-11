Delve Health and cerascreen® Announce a Partnership to Offer a "One-Stop Solution" Digital Healthcare App

MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delve Health, a virtual health and technology firm, and cerascreen®, an at-home health diagnostic testing company, are announcing an exciting partnership to expand access to digital healthcare solutions worldwide via smart and wearable devices (e.g., smart phones, tablets, wrist wearables, etc.).

Delve Health provides a fully-customizable mobile and web-based platform that enables cerascreen consumers the opportunity to monitor and track their health data—supporting and empowering people to take a more active role in their own healthcare journey. "Our solution was designed to increase awareness and access to personalized healthcare. We knew our platform needed to be user-friendly to ensure consumers would adopt and engage with it, but most importantly we knew that the platform needed to be device agnostic so consumers could use whatever device (e.g., Apple Watch, FitBit, Samsung Watch, Garmin Watch, etc.) or operating system (e.g., iOS, Android, etc.) they have already adopted into their daily lives. Taking a human-centric approach was imperative because increasing a person's engagement with the app leads to better results for their health," said Wessam Sonbol, the founder and CEO of Delve Health.

He also shared that "… as seasoned and innovative technology providers, we understand that consumers will be more engaged with the platform if they feel it is easy to use and they can easily see the benefits to their well-being. Delve Health is dedicated to supporting personalized and preventative healthcare companies, such as cerascreen, in order to ensure their success because when they "win" so do their health-conscious consumers; who are taking positive, knowledge-based steps to living healthier, happier lifestyles. This partnership was designed to provide the technical capabilities to support and guide people to meaningful next steps, once they have their lab results.

"We look forward to our partnership, as Delve Health's platform offers full-integration, regardless of which device or devices our customers prefer, and customization to each and every in-home test we offer. This enables us to increase healthcare access to consumers by providing testing kits they can complete in the comfort of their own homes, regardless of their geographical location or access to transportation and doctors," said Philip Groth, CEO of cerascreen. "Digital healthcare offers increased access to patients, wherever they live in the world, and it empowers them to take charge of their own health at a low-cost compared to traditional avenues of testing," he added.

While virtual and/or digital healthcare solutions were being designed and offered prior to 2020, its more widespread acceptance by the industry was no doubt accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Regulatory bodies and providers around the world have consistently addressed the need for more cost-effective and equitable access to healthcare. Partnerships like Delve Health and cerascreen's will continue to remove social determinants of health (SDOH) factors, making healthcare and self-driven well-being more affordable and fairly accessible for all who want to participate.

