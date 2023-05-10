Venerable Appoints Treasurer

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venerable today announced the appointment of Ross Boudiab as Treasurer. In this role, Boudiab will report to David Wiland, Chief Financial Officer, and oversee treasury strategy and processes for the business, including cash management, liquidity, short-term investments, debt management, and bank and creditor relations.

Venerable Registered Logo (PRNewswire)

Boudiab is a senior leader with over 20 years of global treasury experience, most recently with Corebridge Financial, Inc. where he held the role of Assistant Treasurer. Boudiab was responsible for cash management, forecasting, and funding activities, as well as optimizing cash investments, managing bank relationships, developing payment strategies, and was heavily involved in the AIG separation activities. During his years with AIG, Boudiab held various roles in treasury and previously spent time at Barclays Bank PLC, JPMorgan Chase, and Citibank.

Boudiab holds a Master of Business Administration from Rice University, as well as a Master of Finance and Banking and Bachelor of Business Administration from American University of Beirut.

"Ross's highly collaborative nature and ability to advance business goals will contribute to Venerable's culture in a very positive manner," said Wiland. "He brings significant experience to a critical function and I look forward to seeing the impact he will make."

About Venerable

Venerable is a privately held company with business operations based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Des Moines, Iowa, and New York, NY. Venerable owns and manages legacy variable annuity business acquired from other entities. Created by an investor group led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, Crestview Partners, Reverence Capital Partners, and Athene Holding Ltd., Venerable is a business with well-established, strategic investors, experienced in successfully building and growing insurance businesses with patient, long-term capital. For more information, please visit www.venerable.com.

Contact:

Allison Proud

Corporate Communications

610-249-9730

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Venerable