Speck Announces Innovative New Line of 'Made for Google' Accessories for Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold

SAN MATEO, Calif. , May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck announced a new line of innovative products that were designed in partnership with Google for their Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. Each of these 'Made for Google' products adhered to Google's technical specifications and unique use case requirements.

THE SPECK 'MADE FOR GOOGLE' PRODUCT LINE:

StandyShell ™ Transformable Stand & Case for Google Pixel Tablet ( $49.95 MSRP) – The new Google Pixel Tablet magnetically mounts to a Charging Speaker Dock providing a superior home experience for Internet browsing, media viewing, video calls, and much more. The Speck StandyShell transformable stand and protective case extends that experience by enabling the tablet to charge through the case while docked, and by preserving the same viewing angle when removed from the dock via a kickstand that can be deployed with one finger. StandyShell preserves the Pixel Tablet's slim, ergonomic feel with a tough hard shell and flexible Impact Geometry perimeter protection to guard against drops, dents, and scratches. Microban ® antimicrobial product protection, a soft-touch coating, and one-year warranty make StandyShell the perfect protective partner for the Google Pixel Tablet.

MagFolio ™ for Google Pixel Tablet ( $39.95 MSRP) – For users of the Google Pixel Tablet who often take it with them out in the wild, the Speck MagFolio wraparound-style case provides a convenient way to protect it against everyday nicks and bumps. MagFolio has 16 precision magnets that align with the ones inside the Pixel Tablet making installation and removal simple—which is especially helpful if mounting to a Charging Speaker Dock when at home. MagFolio also has Microban ® antimicrobial product protection, a protective camera cover, magnetic case closure, elastic stylus loop, and one-year warranty making it an excellent choice for Pixel Tablet users who are constantly on the go.

ShieldView ™ Glass Aluminosilicate Screen Protector for Google Pixel Tablet ($49.95) – We come to depend on our electronics for home, work, and…life! So a broken screen can be a much bigger issue than just the replacement expense, it's an interruption to our world. Along with the StandyShell and MagFolio protective cases, Speck is introducing the ShieldView Glass screen protector custom-sized for the Google Pixel Tablet. At one-third of a millimeter, this ultra-thin glass is also ultra-scratch resistant testing just under diamond at a 9H on the Mohs hardness scale. It is made from the rare and highest quality aluminosilicate tempered glass and includes an additional anti-scratch coating, Microban ® antimicrobial product protection, and a one-year warranty. ShieldView Glass is an essential companion to the Pixel Tablet and comes with everything needed for anyone to perform a simple and expert installation.

Presidio™ Perfect-Clear Fold Case for Google Pixel Fold ($59.95) – Google's Pixel Fold represents a bold leap in technical achievement and usability. Likewise, Speck's patented Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold case achieves a major goal by providing a hinged case that fits the Pixel Fold perfectly. By using the flexible protective bezel as a 'living hinge' Speck engineers have placed the fold point nearest that of the Pixel Fold itself resulting in a better case fit and more elegant opening and closing experience. The Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold is a two-layer design with Impactium™ perimeter protection and has been tested to s

urvive 13 foot drops. Special coatings help prevent yellowing and scratches, plus it includes Microban® antimicrobial product protection, is compatible with wireless charging, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

AVAILABILITY

StandyShell and MagFolio will be available beginning June 20, 2023 at Best Buy store locations, and online at the Google Store, BestBuy.com, Target.com, SpeckProducts.com, and the Speck Amazon Store. The ShieldView Glass for Google Pixel Tablet (avail. 6/20/23), and Presidio Perfect-Clear case for Google Pixel Fold (avail. 6/27/23) can be purchased online at SpeckProducts.com or the Speck Amazon Store.

ABOUT SPECK

Since 2001, Speck has been inventing award-winning products designed to help people discover the magic in their tech devices. Each Speck accessory is created to make the devices they're designed for be more fun to use and useful to own. We're located in Silicon Valley where big ideas are transformed into life-enhancing products and experiences every day. Our community and environment inspire us to "Respect Your Tech" in the products we design, and in everything we do.

For press or other media inquiries, please contact: press@speckproducts.com

