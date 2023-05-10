Lytx Celebrates 25 Years of Category-Defining Technology and Industry Leadership

Video safety and video telematics pioneer accelerates the pace of innovation with powerful solutions that drive digital transformation and save lives

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the global leader in video safety and video telematics, celebrates 25 years of forging the intersection between safety and technology. From its inception in 1998, Lytx's vision has been to help fleets get their drivers safely home to their families through the utilization of cutting-edge technology. After the company introduced the original DriveCam® device in 1999, the first ever crash recording device for vehicles, Lytx jump-started a new industry and continues to revolutionize the telematics market today.

Over the past 25 years, Lytx has developed and introduced numerous technological advancements that have accelerated the industry forward and awarded the company over 195 issued and pending patents. Its machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) technology, first introduced in 2015, quickly became the gold standard for companies looking to detect distractions and risk, inside and outside the vehicle. Working closely with thousands of clients and millions of drivers, Lytx continues to innovate new ways to help fleets operate more safely and efficiently, while saving lives.

"Since the earliest phase of our relationship, Lytx has been there for us," said Steve Scannell, Transportation Safety Senior Regional Manager at Walmart. "Over the years, we've come to think of Lytx as a partner rather than just a vendor. They're always there to listen to our needs, helping us solve problems and innovate solutions to help us be safer and stronger."

Today, Lytx works with more than 5,000 of the world's most forward-thinking fleets to innovate solutions that benefit the entire industry through Lytx Lab, the industry's first and only innovation platform where clients connect with our product team directly in their Lytx Account.

"Lytx has been fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with clients who are innovators and disruptors in their own sectors. Our clients care deeply about their workers, their customers, and their communities. Together, we're proud to have been part of a 25-year movement to make the world a safer, better place with technologies that protect and connect organizations and their workers," said Brandon Nixon, Chairman and CEO of Lytx. "We're looking forward to the next 25 years of collaborating with our clients to develop breakthrough solutions that drive greater performance and operational efficiencies."

Additional company milestones include:

2001 – The DC2 event recorder is released, Lytx's first durable, scalable product that is mass produced. This is the first ever DriveCam event recorder to offer both in-cab and road-facing views.

2002 – Lytx is awarded three patents for the first vehicle data recorder of its kind designed to pinpoint unsafe driving, further strengthening the company's innovative leadership position within the sector.

2008 – The company releases a first of its kind pattern-recognition software that more accurately identifies risky driving actions, helping clients predict the riskiest drivers within a fleet.

2009 – DriveCam Online ® service launches with a driver management portal that includes dashboards for hotspot reporting and company-wide visibility. This allows clients to access and view their videos (and other data) in a more efficient and secure way.

2012 – The DC3P, Lytx's fourth video event recorder, launches with dedicated GPS and the ability to monitor and capture video when a vehicle is exceeding the posted speed limit.

2015 – The company expands into its new global headquarters and introduces the ER-SV2, its fifth event recording device and the first to include its award-winning machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) technology, helping drivers and fleet managers correct distracting driving as it occurs.

2020 – Lytx announces strategic partnership with Geotab and acquires Surfsight ® to offer Lytx's powerful technology and custom solutions to an expanded domestic and global audience.

2022 – OEM integration with Daimler Truck North America is announced, bringing Lytx's state-of-the-art video telematics system and camera solution to select Freightliner and Western Star models.

2023 – Lytx grows its driving database to 221 billion miles – the largest of its kind – and expands its network of resellers to 105, with a global footprint spanning 85 countries.

"Through Surfsight, we expanded our reach to give strategic global partners access to the same MV+AI technology that fuels our DriveCam camera business," said Adam McCarty, Senior Vice President of Lytx's Indirect Business. "Now, companies all over the world can easily transition to video-connected fleets on a powerful platform that is scalable and configurable for any vehicle class. We're excited to see our Surfsight solutions accelerating at an incredibly rapid pace, and we project more record growth ahead as we continue to help domestic and international industry leaders transform their operations."

Lytx is investing in the next 25 years with the Lytx Vision™ Platform, featuring the only API-first platform in the market for building value-added video safety and video telematics applications using MV+AI. The Lytx Vision Platform further leverages the power of the company's expertise in video services, big data, and AI to give companies powerful, scalable, and configurable technology and tools they can use to integrate with other applications and to create their own custom solutions.

"Innovation is in our DNA," said Rajesh Rudraradhya, Lytx's Chief Technology Officer. "From the company's inception, our relentless drive to advance safety and operational efficiency has led us to introduce cutting-edge technologies that have helped propel the industry to where it is today. Now, 25 years later, we remain committed to breaking new ground, exploring the frontiers of technology, and reinventing ourselves based on the needs of our clients and the industry as a whole."

