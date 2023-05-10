In Industry First, Goodyear Launches Tire with Monolith's Carbon Black

Monolith is delivering on its founding promise to create cleaner materials used in everyday life

LINCOLN, Neb., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolith, a global leader in commercial-scale carbon black and hydrogen production using the methane pyrolysis process, announced the first of its products to appear in any tire. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear), one of the world's largest tire companies, announced it will use Monolith's carbon black in a new tread formulation for its ultra-high performance, all-season ElectricDrive™ GT passenger tire in size 235/40R19, which is an ideal fit for vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3. Monolith and Goodyear are taking the next step on the journey toward zero-emissions carbon black in tire manufacturing.

"Our mission is to work with innovative partners to transform existing trusted products into more sustainable versions, reduce carbon footprints, and improve sustainable outcomes," said Rob Hanson, cofounder and CEO, Monolith. "Our delivery of a more sustainably made carbon black to Goodyear is a significant milestone in our company journey, and one we are proud to celebrate alongside an industry leader like Goodyear."

Monolith produced the carbon black material for Goodyear from its Olive Creek 1 facility, located in Hallam, Nebraska. The commercial-scale facility is the first of its kind in the world and is designed to produce up to 14,000 metric tons of carbon black per year with virtually zero emissions from operations. Goodyear tires that include Monolith's carbon black have already passed rigorous Department of Transportation testing for safety and performance.

"At Goodyear, we are continually looking at and working with our supply base to understand and discover new innovations and technologies to use in our products," said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, global operations, and chief technology officer, Goodyear. "The use of carbon black produced by methane pyrolysis is an example of how we are collaborating with our suppliers, like Monolith, to utilize sustainable materials in our consumer products, without compromising on performance and safety."

Carbon black is an essential material found in countless everyday products, but most notably is used in tires. According to Goodyear, a typical consumer tire is comprised of up to 20 percent carbon black by weight. Conventional carbon black is produced by burning decant oil or coal tar, releasing large amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Through its proprietary methane pyrolysis process, Monolith has developed technology that can use clean electricity to convert natural gas into carbon black and hydrogen. This more environmentally responsible process is designed to create virtually zero emissions in the manufacturing process and potentially reduce tire life cycle emissions.

Goodyear and Monolith first entered into a collaboration agreement in December 2021 for the development and potential use of Monolith's carbon black for its tires. Goodyear unveiled a 90% sustainable-material demonstration tire that included Monolith carbon black at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2023.

"As the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, NextEra Energy Resources is uniquely positioned to provide large-scale renewable power solutions that enable new clean technologies, including Monolith's industry-leading process to produce low-emissions carbon black and hydrogen," said Rebecca Kujawa, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Resources, an investor in Monolith. "Cross-industry collaborations like these are essential for decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors of the U.S. economy."

This announcement comes on the heels of Monolith's $300 million funding round and conditional approval of a $1 billion loan from the Department of Energy to expand its production facilities in Nebraska.

Monolith is also launching the "Made with Monolith" brand to help consumers understand that the trusted everyday products they already use, especially those with more environmentally friendly qualities, can make an even bigger sustainable impact when they are produced with materials produced by Monolith.

Headquartered in Lincoln, Neb., Monolith was founded in 2012 and currently operates its first commercial-scale production facility in Hallam, Neb., and has offices and R&D facilities in Lincoln, Neb., San Carlos, Calif., Denver, Colo., and Kansas City, Kan.

About Monolith

Monolith is a next–generation hydrogen and materials company that has developed proprietary technology to convert conventional, renewable or responsibly-sourced natural gas into carbon black and hydrogen in a more environmentally sound manner. Monolith is backed by investors including Azimuth Capital Management, Cornell Capital, Decarbonization Partners, Imperative Science Ventures, Magnetar Capital, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, NextEra Energy Resources Inc., SK Inc., TPG Rise Climate and Warburg Pincus. For more information on Monolith, visit monolith-corp.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

