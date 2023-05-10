Gravie's Comfort® Health Plan Saves Small and Midsize Businesses, Employees Money While Increasing Utilization of Common Healthcare Services

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data released today from Gravie, one of the fastest growing employer health benefits companies in the United States, shows that its flagship Comfort® health plan is successfully reducing costs while also driving higher engagement with services that help keep people healthy. Launched in 2020, Comfort offers its members zero copays and zero deductibles on 85% of the most common healthcare services– including office visits, specialist appointments, labs and imaging, generic prescriptions, mental health services and more.

(PRNewsfoto/Gravie) (PRNewswire)

For calendar year 2022, employers averaged a 15% reduction in premiums compared to their prior carrier renewal. The savings also extended to employees with the Comfort plan, who spent 20% less on claims than their colleagues on a traditional copay or HSA plan, and 61% less in out-of-pocket expenses.

At the same time as they experienced savings, employees took advantage of the 100% coverage Comfort offers on the most common healthcare services, using their benefits more frequently than those on a traditional plan that charges copays and deductibles for the same services. Comfort members had higher engagement with the following services: primary care, specialty care, imaging, mental health visits, urgent care and pharmacy. Meanwhile, claims for Comfort members averaged $160 per month less than claims for employees on a traditional copay or HSA plan.

"The 2022 data on Comfort's performance demonstrates that the plan is not too good to be true—which is typically the first response we hear in the market when we're talking about this plan," said Marek Ciolko, Gravie co-founder and co-CEO. "We built Comfort with the belief that a benefits-rich health plan doesn't need to cost more money, as long as you're eliminating barriers to members accessing the kinds of benefits they need and want to use. We're thrilled that our employer clients and members are experiencing Comfort the way we intended."

Comfort is a level-funded health plan, which mitigates financial risk for employers and may even result in a refund of premiums if, at the end of the plan year, premiums outpace claims. Level-funding has typically been out of reach for small and midsize employers.

While most individuals and employers are spending more than ever on healthcare these days, the latest Comfort performance data shows the potential cost savings of eliminating copays and deductibles on the most common healthcare services. For example, Comfort members are averaging five free medical visits per year compared to the industry average of 2.8 free visits per year.

This plan performance news comes at a time when Gravie continues its steady growth trajectory, including securing an additional $179M in funding led by General Atlantic earlier this year. The company also recently unveiled new branding, with the tagline, "More benefits. Fewer asterisks.™" and launched a new website demonstrating how Gravie is having a meaningful impact on the healthcare of its members.

Learn more about Gravie and its Comfort plan, available to employer groups through their broker partners, at www.gravie.com/gravie-comfort .

About Gravie

Gravie has been and continues to be at the forefront of driving change and improving the healthcare industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions that put consumers first. Comfort®, Gravie's flagship product, is the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides first-dollar, 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to traditional group health plans. Learn more about Gravie at www.gravie.com .

Media contact

Jeff Smokler

Gravie

410.370.1266

Jeff.smokler@gravie.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gravie