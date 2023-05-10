Asembia's Specialty Pharmacy Summit Surpasses Attendance Record - Again

Four-day event draws industry to shared goal of putting patients first in treating complex conditions.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asembia's 2023 Specialty Pharmacy Summit (AXS23) surpassed previous record attendance, cementing the conference's role in bringing together industry leaders to discuss better ways to care for the most complex patients.

Nearly 8,000 attendees over four days at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas were able to discuss in one location ways to bring value while improving patient care, health outcomes and access to life-saving complex medications. Attendees represented stakeholders from more than 1,200 organizations including pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, health plans, PBMs, technology providers, patient advocates, consultants, policy makers, financial firms, and other critical aspects of the healthcare and pharmacy channel.

"The unprecedented response to Asembia's AXS23 Summit after nearly two decades as a leading forum for specialty pharmacy and healthcare leaders has been incredible," Asembia President Robert Irene said of the event held April 30-May 4.

"Each year, we are pleased and fortunate to provide a platform that elevates the pharmacy industry and allows those who attend to connect and generate solutions that positively impact patient care around the world. Planning is well underway for our 2024 conference, our 20th Summit, and we look forward to continuing to find ways to bring value to the full spectrum of industry attendees through the Summit as well as Asembia's core business offerings and services."

Along with continuing education sessions throughout the four-day event, keynote sessions and panels from more than 150 speakers put a spotlight on the importance of the meeting to specialty pharmacy, healthcare providers, and patients as well.

The size and scale of the conference reflects the ultimate impact the specialty pharmacy industry has taken and its critical role in the overall healthcare ecosystem. And the growth of the event following the historic COVID-19 pandemic shows the resiliency of the industry and how it has bounced back.

In fact, many healthcare and pharmacy leaders talked about how their work to meet patient needs during the pandemic actually improved service with retail pharmacies adding cold storage, infusion suites and other new services while at the same time working with government and policy makers to expand the role of the pharmacist.

Hy-Vee Inc. president Aaron Wiese told attendees during a keynote session of pharmacy executive leaders that 50% of the Midwest grocery store chain's patients now "opt to have their specialty medications delivered to the retail locations."

"We want to provide convenient, cost-effective health solutions for patients across the United States," Wiese said of Hy-Vee, which operates retail pharmacies at more than 275 locations across eight Midwestern states and also runs Amber Specialty Pharmacy that operates in all 50 states.

On the Pharmacy Leadership Panel, Wiese and peers who oversee specialty pharmacy, prescription benefits and other healthcare services at Elevance Health's BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy and Prime Therapeutics PBM stressed the importance of treating the whole person and how consumers are demanding digital solutions to help with everything from scheduling appointments to determining costs. And J.P. Morgan Securities managing director Lisa Gill and Adam J. Fein, CEO of Drug Channels Institute discussed the coming wave of biosimilar drugs that could mean $100 billion in savings to patients while showing how specialty pharmacy fits under the umbrella of healthcare companies and ways "specialty pharmacies have consolidated their value-based care exposure."

Planning for next year's conference, which will be held Sunday April 28th to Thursday May 2nd at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas, is in full swing. For what will be Asembia's 20th Summit in 2024, the company looks forward to continuing the tradition of bringing top pharmacy industry executives together, providing informative speakers, educational programs, unparalleled networking opportunities, insightful business sessions, interactive exhibits and much more.

Asembia is a leading provider of business solutions for specialty pharmaceuticals. The company collaborates with thousands of member pharmacies, manufacturer partners, prescribers, and other industry stakeholders to deliver solutions for the specialty pharmaceutical channel. Through shared business programs, contracting initiatives, patient support HUB services and innovative technology platforms, Asembia is committed to positively impacting the patient journey. Asembia is also the host of the industry's foremost annual meeting of specialty pharmacy stakeholders. For more information, visit www.asembia.com.

