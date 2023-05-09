Nufinetes Digital Wallet Adds Integrated Browser to Easily Connect to Crypto Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nufinetes announced today that its wallet app for blockchain-based assets has released a major update that includes a built-in browser to enhance and simplify the user experience.

App users can now access an integrated fully functioning web3 browser. This browser can be used to interact with the top decentralized applications (dApps) directly on your smartphone without having to connect to a desktop browser. (PRNewswire)

With the Nufinetes update, iOS and Android users will be able to open the app and access an integrated fully functioning web3 browser. This browser can be used to interact with the top decentralized applications (dApps) directly on your smartphone without having to connect to a desktop browser.

Users can find the download links to the latest version of the app for their device at the Nufinetes website.

The integrated browser interface is fully optimized for mobile and even further optimized for use with VIMworld's SmartNFTs. Users are already able to use Nufinetes to directly access NFTs from approved BSC projects, including feeding and feasting VIMworld VIMs. Now, users can also view and transfer Boxes, EGGs from opened Boxes and Incubators.

The app now also supports VIMworld's new utility and governance token $POWA. Users will see $POWA listed as a default token on the BNB Smart Chain network. Users can also add popular custom tokens including $PEPE, $DINO and others.

Finally, Nufinetes has also added a new user guide to the wallet. Intended to acclimate first-time users, this guide walks through each step of the wallet and describes the core functions so everyone can quickly get up to speed. The onboarding guide will load once the wallet is opened following a new download and can be accessed in the settings menu for future reference.

In addition to these substantial upgrades, Nufinetes has made a variety of optimizations to improve speed and security. From compatibility bug fixes to decreasing lag, users can now expect a smoother and faster experience than ever before. And with several notable performance enhancements and QR-code connections improvements, Nufinetes' dApp connections will be more stable than ever, improving links even when accessing simultaneous dApps.

Packed with advanced features and built by an expert technical team, the Nufinetes wallet is a digital web3 powerhouse that puts user experience and security first. And with compatibility on any browser, device, or operating system, users can take their virtual wallet on the go.

About Nufinetes

Nufinetes is a comprehensive multi-chain wallet created by the development team at VIMworld that can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment. Grab the Nufinetes wallet from nufinetes.com - compatible with mobile OS, device or web browser of choice.

Twitter — Website — Discord

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIMworld