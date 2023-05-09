Kin + Carta boosts global data and AI capabilities with new acquisition

Purchase of Forecast Data doubles Kin + Carta's European data and AI practice

LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation consultancy Kin + Carta has acquired the data service provider Forecast Data Services, further strengthening its global enterprise data and artificial intelligence (AI) services.

The Forecast acquisition doubles Kin + Carta's European data practice to more than 100 expert data specialists, accelerating its data and AI strategy as rising demand for AI, advanced predictive data solutions and data science highlight the importance of data transformation on enterprise technology roadmaps.

Edinburgh-based Forecast, which also has a delivery hub in Poland, harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive business performance. Core capabilities include data infrastructure, advanced analytics and commercial insights.

The Forecast teams and brand in Europe will be integrated into Kin + Carta immediately to benefit from identified demand, resource, and technology synergies. Neil Macdonald, Forecast's Director and Founder, will continue to drive growth in data and AI services, reporting directly to David Tuck, Group CEO of Europe at Kin + Carta.

The acquisition brings additional clients as well as valuable data and technology partnerships. Kin + Carta will inherit Forecast's outstanding client portfolio in Europe, including leading financial services brands and one of the world's largest media companies. The deal enriches Kin + Carta's existing data certifications with technology partners Google and Microsoft, providing greater depth to the consultancy's data programmes with enterprise businesses across Europe and America.

This latest acquisition adds further scale to Kin + Carta's global data and AI capabilities, building on the successful previous acquisitions of Cascade Data Labs (2020) and Octain AI (2021).

The purchase follows the recent opening of Kin + Carta's new office in the Scottish capital, and is yet another chapter in the business's long-standing relationship with the city, which is now considered the data capital of Europe.

David Tuck, Group CEO of Europe at Kin + Carta, commented: "We're delighted to bring the data and AI, and financial services experts from Forecast into Kin + Carta. Omnichannel experiences powered by data drive huge business impact, and the addition of Forecast bolsters Kin + Carta's existing capability in building dynamic pricing, analytics and data recommendation engines, all of which support long-term customer value and retention.

"I'm looking forward to our flagship financial services event, FWD, in London on the 14th June where we can bring together our clients, prospects and partners to experience the full depth of our data and AI capabilities."

Neil Macdonald, Director and Founder at Forecast commented: "Forecast and Kin + Carta first worked together on a joint client engagement in February 2022. We have a fantastically talented data team and our goal has always been to be the most impactful advanced analytics team in the UK. Combining our strengths with Kin + Carta's specialisms, scale and geographic reach will help propel us forward towards that goal and to the collective goal of building a world that works better for everyone."

Kelly Manthey, Global CEO at Kin + Carta, commented: "Enterprise data transformation is a key part of our growth strategy. This acquisition strengthens our data and artificial intelligence capabilities globally helping to satisfy our order backlog and establishing a data hub for Europe that matches our strong capabilities in America. We are ready to serve our clients' business critical priorities with the next wave of innovation."

