INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

- Generated revenue of $1.06 billion, fueled by 8% Global Lottery same-store sales growth and double-digit revenue growth in Global Gaming and PlayDigital
- 24.1% operating income margin meets high end of outlook range on strong Global Gaming performance
- Adjusted EBITDA of $449 million and 42.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin among highest levels in Company history
- Net debt leverage improves to 3.0x, the lowest level in Company history
- Reaffirming full-year 2023 revenue and profit outlook
LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"Our first quarter results exceeded expectations and put us firmly on track to achieve our full-year outlook," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Compelling innovation and sustained strength in customer and player demand are fueling momentum across our Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital segments. This is clear in the excellent key performance indicators achieved in the quarter. We believe the focused execution of our strategy to Grow, Innovate, and Optimize should create significant value as we progress toward our 2025 goals."
"The strong start to the year includes significant cash flow generation and further improvement in our credit profile," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "The continued improvement in net debt leverage reinforces our conviction in accomplishing the lower end of the 2.5x - 3.5x target range by 2025. We are focused on enhancing our financial flexibility, being operationally agile, and remaining disciplined with costs, all of which should enable the achievement of our 2025 margin and cash flow targets even in the current uncertain macroeconomic context."
Overview of Consolidated First Quarter 2023 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
March 31,
2023
2022
($ in millions)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
624
680
(8) %
(7) %
Global Gaming
381
325
17 %
19 %
PlayDigital
55
47
17 %
20 %
Total revenue
1,060
1,051
1 %
3 %
Operating income (loss)
Global Lottery
240
252
(5) %
(3) %
Global Gaming
69
52
34 %
33 %
PlayDigital
14
13
9 %
15 %
Corporate support expense
(26)
(26)
1 %
(7) %
Other(1)
(42)
(38)
(10) %
(10) %
Total operating income
255
252
1 %
3 %
Operating income margin
24.1 %
24.0 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$0.11
$0.39
(72) %
Net cash provided by operating activities
311
189
65 %
Cash and cash equivalents
669
600
12 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
339
356
(5) %
(3) %
Global Gaming
111
81
37 %
38 %
PlayDigital
18
17
3 %
9 %
Corporate support expense
(19)
(21)
8 %
(2) %
Total Adjusted EBITDA
449
433
4 %
5 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
42.3 %
41.2 %
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$0.49
$0.60
(18) %
Free cash flow
217
115
88 %
Net debt
5,118
5,832
(12) %
(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Key Highlights:
- Global Lottery same-store sales rose 8%; Italy up over 10% on new games and portfolio optimization strategies; elevated jackpot activity contributed to 7% growth in North America and Rest of world
- Won several awards including "Lottery Product of the Year" at International Gaming Awards, "Casino Supplier of the Year" at Global Gaming Awards London, and "Best Slot Machine" and "Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer" at European Casino Awards
- Recognized with top honors at EKG slot awards including "Most Improved Supplier - Premium," "Top Performing New Mechanical Reel Cabinet" for innovative new DiamondRS™ cabinet, "Top Performing Video Poker Game" for Ultimate X Poker™, and "Top Performing Third-Party IP-Branded Game" for Wheel of Fortune® High Roller™
- Growth in cashless gaming leadership continues with signing of multi-year agreement with Graton Resort & Casino to enable cashless gaming through award-winning Resort Wallet™ and IGTPay™ solutions
- Extended sports betting momentum through strategic agreements with Betfred, Treasure Bay Casino and Hotel, UBetOhio, Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel, and BetSkybox; recently signed three-year contract extension in Rhode Island
- Achieved improved ESG score in 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and increased global environmental score from CDP
Financial Highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $1.06 billion, up 1% or 3% at constant currency, compared to $1.05 billion in the prior year; at constant currency and net of the Italy commercial services sale in September 2022, revenue increased 10%
- Global Lottery revenue of $624 million was down 8% year-over-year due to the sale of Italy commercial services business; at constant currency and net of the Italy commercial services sale, revenue rose 4% primarily driven by strong same-store sales, led by Italy and elevated U.S. multi-jurisdictional jackpot activity
- Global Gaming revenue rose 17%, 19% at constant currency, to $381 million, as demand for compelling products drove double-digit increases in both service and product sale revenue streams, with record first quarter unit shipments and average selling prices, installed base growth, and higher yields
- PlayDigital revenue increased 17%, 20% at constant currency, to $55 million, primarily driven by iCasino with contributions from the iSoftBet acquisition and organic growth, partially offset by higher jackpot expense
Operating income of $255 million increased 1%, or 3% at constant currency, from $252 million in the prior year
- Global Lottery operating income of $240 million, down 5% and 3% at constant currency due to the sale of Italy commercial services business; strong 38% operating income margin driven by high profit flow-through of same-store sales growth, including elevated jackpot activity, and positive geographic mix
- Global Gaming operating income of $69 million increased 34% on strong installed base productivity and operating leverage on a leaner cost structure
- PlayDigital operating income of $14 million, up 9% as reported and 15% at constant currency; operating income margin modestly better than Q4'22 despite significantly higher jackpot expense
- Corporate support and other expense of $68 million, up from $64 million in the prior year, driven by higher amortization expense resulting from changes in currency rates
Adjusted EBITDA of $449 million versus $433 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of the operating income dynamics above and higher depreciation and amortization; Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 110 basis points to 42.3% on higher Global Lottery and Global Gaming margins
Net interest expense of $70 million compared to $76 million in the prior year, primarily driven by lower average debt balances
Foreign exchange loss of $26 million, compared to foreign exchange gain of $3 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt
Income tax provision of $87 million compared to $65 million in the prior year, primarily driven by incremental valuation allowances on deferred tax assets, partially offset by lower pre-tax income
Net income of $67 million versus $117 million in the prior-year period
Diluted earnings per share of $0.11 versus $0.39 in the prior year primarily reflects foreign currency gains/losses and related tax impact; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.49 versus $0.60
Net debt of $5.1 billion compared to $5.2 billion at December 31, 2022; Net debt leverage of 3.0x, down from 3.1x at December 31, 2022
Cash and Liquidity Update
Total liquidity of $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2023; $0.7 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.4 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities
Successfully completed full redemption of 5.35% Notes due 2023 and partial make-whole redemption of certain Senior Secured Notes, repurchasing $200 million of 6.50% Notes due 2025 and €188 million of 3.50% Notes due 2024
Other Developments
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
- Ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023
- Record date of May 25, 2023
- Payment date of June 8, 2023
Introducing Second Quarter 2023 Expectations; Reaffirming Full-Year 2023 Outlook Range
Second Quarter
- Revenue of approximately $1.0 billion
- Operating income margin of 22% - 24%
Full Year
- Revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.3 billion
- Operating income margin of 21% - 23%
- Cash from operations of $900 million - $1,000 million
- Capital expenditures of $400 million - $450 million
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
May 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EDT
May 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com.
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2023 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2022 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items.
Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q1'23
Q1'22
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
GLOBAL LOTTERY
( %)
Change (%)(1)
Q4'22
( %)
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts
637
599
6 %
8 %
622
2 %
Upfront license fee amortization
(47)
(49)
3 %
— %
(45)
(4) %
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
590
551
7 %
9 %
577
2 %
Other
12
84
(85) %
(85) %
16
(24) %
Total service revenue
602
635
(5) %
(4) %
593
2 %
Product sales
22
45
(51) %
(50) %
46
(52) %
Total revenue
624
680
(8) %
(7) %
639
(2) %
Operating income
240
252
(5) %
(3) %
216
11 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
339
356
(5) %
(3) %
318
6 %
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
4.8 %
(6.7 %)
1.0 %
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
48.2 %
(40.0 %)
66.0 %
Total
8.0 %
(10.3 %)
6.7 %
North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
3.2 %
(3.9 %)
0.4 %
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
48.2 %
(40.0 %)
66.0 %
Total
7.4 %
(9.0 %)
7.7 %
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
10.3 %
(14.5 %)
3.1 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q1'23
Q1'22
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
GLOBAL GAMING
( %)
Change (%)(1)
Q4'22
( %)
Revenue
Service
Terminal
129
108
20 %
23 %
126
3 %
Systems, software, and other
60
58
3 %
5 %
60
(2) %
Total service revenue
189
165
14 %
16 %
186
1 %
Product sales
Terminal
135
104
30 %
32 %
149
(9) %
Other
57
55
4 %
5 %
54
6 %
Total product sales revenue
192
160
21 %
23 %
203
(5) %
Total revenue
381
325
17 %
19 %
389
(2) %
Operating income
69
52
34 %
33 %
68
1 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
111
81
37 %
38 %
101
10 %
Installed base units
Casino
50,030
47,237
6 %
48,578
Casino - L/T lease(2)
872
1,142
(24) %
1,008
Total installed base units
50,902
48,379
5 %
49,586
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
33,175
32,772
1 %
32,335
Rest of world
17,727
15,607
14 %
17,251
Total installed base units
50,902
48,379
5 %
49,586
Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $
US & Canada
$42.36
$39.05
8 %
$42.08
Rest of world
$7.41
$5.77
28 %
$6.53
Total yields
$30.13
$28.19
7 %
$29.72
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
1,012
328
209 %
728
Replacement
7,260
6,848
6 %
8,755
Total machine units sold
8,272
7,176
15 %
9,483
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
892
18
NM
574
Replacement
5,642
5,299
6 %
6,875
Total machine units sold
6,534
5,317
23 %
7,449
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q1'23
Q1'22
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)
( %)
Change (%)(1)
Q4'22
( %)
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
120
310
(61) %
154
Replacement
1,618
1,549
4 %
1,880
Total machine units sold
1,738
1,859
(7) %
2,034
Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
$16,000
$14,800
8 %
$15,600
Rest of world
$15,400
$12,300
25 %
$15,300
Total ASP
$15,900
$14,200
12 %
$15,500
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q1'23
Q1'22
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
PLAYDIGITAL
( %)
Change (%)(1)
Q4'22
( %)
Revenue
Service
55
47
17 %
21 %
65
(16) %
Product sales
—
—
(60) %
(60) %
—
(45) %
Total revenue
55
47
17 %
20 %
65
(16) %
Operating income
14
13
9 %
15 %
17
(15) %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
18
17
3 %
9 %
22
(21) %
CONSOLIDATED
Revenue (by geography)
US & Canada
666
598
11 %
12 %
714
(7) %
Italy
243
298
(18) %
(16) %
226
7 %
Rest of world
151
155
(3) %
1 %
153
(1) %
Total revenue
1,060
1,051
1 %
3 %
1,093
(3) %
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Service revenue
846
846
Product sales
215
205
Total revenue
1,060
1,051
Cost of services
398
428
Cost of product sales
127
122
Selling, general and administrative
217
193
Research and development
62
57
Total operating expenses
805
799
Operating income
255
252
Interest expense, net
70
76
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
26
(3)
Other non-operating expense (income), net
4
(3)
Total non-operating expenses
101
70
Income before provision for income taxes
155
182
Provision for income taxes
87
65
Net income
67
117
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
44
38
Net income attributable to IGT PLC
23
79
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
0.12
0.39
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
0.11
0.39
Weighted-average shares - basic
199,684
203,743
Weighted-average shares - diluted
201,698
205,166
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in millions)
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
669
590
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
137
150
Trade and other receivables, net
705
670
Inventories, net
294
254
Other current assets
460
467
Total current assets
2,264
2,131
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
910
899
Property, plant and equipment, net
113
118
Operating lease right-of-use assets
248
254
Goodwill
4,495
4,482
Intangible assets, net
1,340
1,375
Other non-current assets
1,142
1,174
Total non-current assets
8,247
8,302
Total assets
10,511
10,433
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
835
731
Current portion of long-term debt
218
61
Short term borrowings
54
—
DDI / Benson Matter provision
220
220
Other current liabilities
874
837
Total current liabilities
2,200
1,848
Long-term debt, less current portion
5,524
5,690
Deferred income taxes
334
305
Operating lease liabilities
234
239
Other non-current liabilities
351
372
Total non-current liabilities
6,443
6,607
Total liabilities
8,644
8,454
Commitments and contingencies
IGT PLC's shareholders' equity
1,417
1,429
Non-controlling interests
450
550
Shareholders' equity
1,867
1,979
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
10,511
10,433
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
67
117
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
77
74
Amortization
55
47
Amortization of upfront license fees
50
51
Deferred income taxes
28
9
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
26
(3)
Stock-based compensation
11
10
Other non-cash items, net
6
(4)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables
(32)
(35)
Inventories
(38)
(25)
Accounts payable
111
18
Accrued interest payable
(20)
(31)
Accrued income taxes
40
49
Other assets and liabilities
(71)
(89)
Net cash provided by operating activities
311
189
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(94)
(73)
Other
3
11
Net cash used in investing activities
(91)
(62)
Cash flows from financing activities
Principal payments on long-term debt
(462)
—
Net receipts from financial liabilities
8
43
Net proceeds from (payments of) short-term borrowings
53
(12)
Net proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities
392
33
Repurchases of common stock
—
(39)
Dividends paid
(40)
(41)
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
(92)
(98)
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
(10)
(10)
Other
(12)
(7)
Net cash used in financing activities
(163)
(131)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
57
(4)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
8
(13)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
740
808
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
805
791
Less: Cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale
—
39
Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale
—
67
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
805
685
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Interest paid
90
106
Income taxes paid
20
7
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt
($ in millions)
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024
122
319
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
498
697
4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026
745
745
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026
812
796
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027
746
746
2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028
541
530
5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029
745
745
Senior Secured Notes
4,208
4,578
Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027
861
1,058
Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027
—
55
Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027
455
—
Long-term debt, less current portion
5,524
5,690
5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023
—
61
Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027
218
—
Current portion of long-term debt
218
61
Short-term borrowings
54
—
Total debt
5,796
5,750
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
669
590
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027
10
—
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027
—
9
Net debt
5,118
5,150
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Business
Global
Global
Segments
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Gaming
PlayDigital
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Net income
67
Provision for income taxes
87
Interest expense, net
70
Foreign exchange loss, net
26
Other non-operating expense, net
4
Operating income (loss)
240
69
14
323
(68)
255
Depreciation
43
30
3
76
2
77
Amortization - service revenue (1)
49
—
—
50
—
50
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
5
10
—
15
1
16
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
40
40
Stock-based compensation
2
2
—
4
6
11
Adjusted EBITDA
339
111
18
468
(19)
449
Cash flows from operating activities
311
Capital expenditures
(94)
Free Cash Flow
217
Pre-Tax Impact
Tax Impact (2)(3)
Net Impact
Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
0.11
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange loss, net
0.13
(0.02)
0.15
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.20
0.05
0.15
Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net
0.02
—
0.02
Discrete tax items
—
(0.05)
0.05
Net adjustments
0.38
Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.49
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3) The reported effective tax rate was 56.5%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 36.3%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 201.7 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
For the three months ended March 31, 2022
Business
Global
Global
Segments
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Gaming
PlayDigital
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Net income
117
Provision for income taxes
65
Interest expense, net
76
Foreign exchange gain, net
(3)
Other non-operating income, net
(3)
Operating income (loss)
252
52
13
316
(64)
252
Depreciation
44
27
4
75
—
74
Amortization - service revenue (1)
51
—
—
51
—
51
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
7
2
—
9
1
9
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
38
38
Stock-based compensation
2
2
—
4
6
10
Adjusted EBITDA
356
81
17
454
(21)
433
Cash flows from operating activities
189
Capital expenditures
(73)
Free Cash Flow
115
Pre-Tax Impact
Tax Impact (2) (3)
Net Impact
Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
0.39
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange gain, net
(0.01)
0.04
(0.06)
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.19
0.04
0.14
Discrete tax items
—
(0.14)
0.14
Other (non-recurring adjustments)
(0.01)
—
—
Net adjustments
0.22
Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.60
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3) The reported effective tax rate was 35.5%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 25.0%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 205.2 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
