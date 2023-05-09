EIMA Announces Winners of EIFS Architectural Awards

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EIFS Industry Members Association (EIMA) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 EIFS Architectural Awards. This industry program honors outstanding projects predominantly clad with exterior insulation and finish systems (EIFS), a renowned high-performing, sustainable, durable, aesthetically flexible building envelope solution.

Now in its fifth year, the EIFS Architectural Awards program has seen a total of 175 EIFS projects entered into the competition, the only of its kind specific to the EIFS industry. The competition is judged by architects who are intimately familiar with the benefits of specifying EIFS, and all have been winners of EIFS Architectural Awards highest honors in the past. This year's judges were: Peter Freeman of Freeman Kennett Architects in High Point, NC, Ron Cooper of Svigals + Partners in New Haven, CT, and Damon Barda of c|a Architects in Long Beach, CA.

Similar to previous years, the judges were impressed not only with the architectural versatility of EIFS, but also its ability to reduce energy consumption and address carbon emissions reduction goals in the built environment.

"The finishes that EIFS manufacturers offer are unmatched by any other wall cladding on the market today," remarked the jury. "EIFS' capability to mimic stone, brick, wood or practically any other building material allows architects and designers to do incredible things with exterior cladding at favorable price points. Coupled with continuous insulation built into the wall system, architects and designers can also use EIFS to help meet the requirements of today's energy codes."

The awards were presented during a ceremony held on April 26th at the 2023 EIMA Annual Meeting in Palm Springs, CA. There were three different award categories and a total of 15 EIFS projects were winners. Projects were judged on their versatility, quality, overall effect, and uniqueness.

The award recipients are:

Heroes of the Year

Clovis Community Medical Center, Clovis, CA

Heartis®, Buckhead, GA

Awards of Merit

AC Hotel, Charlotte, NC

Garden Brook Senior Living, Garden Grove, CA

Bellyard Hotel, Atlanta, GA

Long Island Veterinary Specialists, Plainview, NY

UC Health Longs Peak Medical Center, Longmont, CO

Armstrong Ceilings and Tile Headquarters, Lancaster, PA

Honorable Mentions

Residence Inn by Marriott, Pigeon Forge, TN

Electronic Arts Sports, Orlando, FL

The Orion Ampitheater, Huntsville, AL

IDEA Public Schools, El Paso, TX

Senior Action East, Greeneville, SC

Amalfi Tower Residence, Hopewell Junction, NY

One Platte, Denver, CO

Details and photographs of the award-winning project are on EIMA's website.

Founded in 1981, EIMA is a 501(c)(6) trade association comprised of leading manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, applicators, and architects involved in the North American exterior insulation and finish systems (EIFS) industry. For additional information please visit https://www.eima.com/.

