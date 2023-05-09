Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Company expanded precision oncology pipeline with in-licensing of CRB-701: a clinical-stage Nectin-4 antibody drug conjugate (ADC) from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CRB-701 Phase 1 dose escalation study ongoing in patients with advanced solid tumors in China

Presented latest CRB-601 anti-αvβ8 mAb pre-clinical data at American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 annual meeting with IND submission on track for the second half of 2023

Expanded Board of Directors with appointment of Yong Ben , MD

NORWOOD, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

"During our first quarter we continued our evolution into a precision oncology company, led by the execution of our exclusive licensing agreement for CRB-701, a next generation Nectin-4 ADC," said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. "We are excited about the potential of this differentiated clinical stage asset that targets Nectin-4 enriched tumors. We also presented additional pre-clinical data at AACR 2023 annual meeting on CRB-601, demonstrating robust target engagement associated with anti-tumor activity alone and in combination with anti-PD-1. We believe this data reinforces the potential of this new approach in blocking activation of TGFβ locally in the TME. We look forward to advancing both CRB-701 and CRB-601 and potentially delivering on a number of milestones in 2023."

Key Corporate and Program Updates:

CRB-701 next generation Nectin-4 ADC:





CRB-601 blocking the activation of TGFβ





Addition to the Board:



Dr. Yong Ben joined the Corbus Board of Directors on March 1, 2023 . Dr. Ben is an oncology researcher and pharma industry executive, with multiple drug approvals to his credit. He is currently a venture partner at Eight Roads Venture (formerly known as Fidelity Ventures). He was formerly the Chief Medical Officer of BeiGene, Ltd. and BioAtla, Inc., and led the clinical development of the Immuno-Oncology portfolio for AstraZeneca PLC. This appointment augments our Board with his extensive oncology experience both in the United States and China .

Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2023:

The Company reported a net loss of approximately $17.7 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $4.24, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of approximately $9.4 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.26, for the same period in 2022.

Operating expenses increased by $8.8 million to approximately $17.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $8.5 million in the comparable period in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to the upfront payment of $7.5 million associated with the CSPC License Agreement, $1.2 million associated with the achievement of a development milestone under the USCF License Agreement, and higher drug manufacturing costs offset by reductions in general and administrative expenses associated with legal costs, stock-based compensation expense, and insurance policies.

As of March 31, 2023, the company has $44.2 million of cash and investments on hand which is expected to fund operations through the second quarter of 2024, based on the current planned expenditures.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Corbus") is a precision oncology company committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus' internal development pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload and CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,



2023



2022

Operating expenses:









Research and development

13,388,343





3,286,236

General and administrative

3,908,682





5,230,923

Total operating expenses

17,297,025





8,517,159

Operating loss

(17,297,025)





(8,517,159)

Other income (expense), net:









Other income (expense), net

229,507





(193,351)

Interest income (expense), net

(678,022)





(458,909)

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net

728





(267,823)

Other income (expense), net

(447,787)





(920,083)

Net loss $ (17,744,812)



$ (9,437,242)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (4.24)



$ (2.26)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic

and diluted

4,181,556





4,170,043













Comprehensive loss:









Net loss $ (17,744,812)



$ (9,437,242)

Other comprehensive income (loss):









Change in unrealized gain (loss) on marketable debt securities

57,623





(107,248)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

57,623





(107,248)

Total comprehensive loss $ (17,687,189)



$ (9,544,490)



Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





March 31, 2023

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2022















ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,324,437



$ 17,002,715

Investments



36,902,563





42,194,296

Restricted cash



192,475





192,475

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,445,524





791,616

Total current assets



45,864,999





60,181,102

Restricted cash



477,425





477,425

Property and equipment, net



1,431,945





1,613,815

Operating lease right of use assets



3,688,468





3,884,252

Other assets



182,436





155,346

Total assets

$ 51,645,273



$ 66,311,940

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Notes payable

$ 203,258



$ 353,323

Accounts payable



1,322,990





2,173,963

Accrued expenses



6,468,302





5,999,252

Derivative liability



36,868





36,868

Operating lease liabilities, current



1,318,671





1,280,863

Current portion of long-term debt



5,008,858





2,795,669

Total current liabilities



14,358,947





12,639,938

Long-term debt, net of debt discount



13,972,360





15,984,426

Other long-term liabilities



2,522,205





22,205

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



4,332,809





4,675,354

Total liabilities



35,186,321





33,321,923

Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.



—





—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized,

4,215,133 and 4,171,297 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023

and December 31, 2022, respectively



422





417

Additional paid-in capital



426,352,478





425,196,359

Accumulated deficit



(409,825,479)





(392,080,667)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(68,469)





(126,092)

Total stockholders' equity



16,458,952





32,990,017

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 51,645,273



$ 66,311,940



