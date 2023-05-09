Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Azenta Reports Results of Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and Announces Business Realignment

Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023.





















Quarter Ended

Dollars in millions, except per share data



March 31, 


December 31, 


March 31, 


Change




2023


2022


2022


Prior Qtr


Prior Yr.

Revenue from Continuing Operations



$

148


$

178


$

146


(17)

%


2

%

   Organic growth ex-COVID impacts















(2)

%

Life Sciences Products



$

59


$

90


$

54


(34)

%


10

%

Life Sciences Services



$

90


$

89


$

92


1

%


(3)

%


















Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

(0.03)


$

(0.15)


$

(0.02)


nm



nm


Diluted EPS Total



$

(0.07)


$

(0.15)


$

28.28


nm



nm



















Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

(0.06)


$

0.12


$

0.12


nm



nm


Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations



$

(2)


$

12


$

19


nm



nm


Management Comments

"Second quarter results reflect a combination of solid progress on the Services side of the business offset by timing-related issues impacting performance in Products, most notably in B Medical. We are particularly encouraged by the results of the Genomics Services business, which included a sequential, broad based recovery in gene synthesis," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "B Medical continues to navigate variable timing in the final receipt of orders, however, we remain confident in the growth prospects of this business based on the notable projects on track to be completed."

"Today we also announced a business realignment, which we believe will best position the Company to meet the needs of our customers, and in turn, accelerate growth of the business. In conjunction with the realignment, we are in the process of streamlining our manufacturing operations around key centers of excellence. We expect to realize $15 million in annual cost reduction in addition to the previously announced cost saving initiative."

"We are keenly focused on driving profitable growth and remain committed to delivering shareholder value through our operations as well as through our capital deployment strategy. Since late November 2022 to date, we have repurchased roughly 15% of our outstanding shares and by the end of calendar year 2023 we expect to have applied a total of $1 billion to share repurchases."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

In addition to reported and organic year-over-year percent changes, the Company has included the year-over-year percent changes of organic revenue ex-COVID which excludes the estimated revenue contribution from products delivered and services rendered to support COVID testing and research, and estimated constraints on the business due to disruptions in customer demand or the Company's ability to deliver in the COVID environment.








% Change Year over Year

Reported


Organic


Organic ex-COVID
impacts


Total Azenta Revenue

2

%

(8)

%

(2)

%

  Life Sciences Products

10

%

(21)

%

(2)

%

  Life Sciences Services

(3)

%

0

%

(2)

%

  • Revenue was $148 million, up 2% year over year and down 17% sequentially. Organic revenue declined 8%, which excludes a 3 percentage point headwind from foreign exchange and a 13 percentage point tailwind from acquisitions.
  • Organic revenue declined 2% excluding COVID impacts. The estimated COVID-related revenue was $3 million in the second quarter, including $2 million from B Medical, compared to $10 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting the decline in sales of consumables for COVID testing.
  • Life Sciences Products revenue increased 10% year over year primarily due to the addition of B Medical. Acquisitions contributed $19 million to revenue in the quarter. Organic revenue declined 21% and was down 2% excluding COVID impacts.
  • Life Sciences Services revenue declined 3% year over year, with organic revenue flat versus second quarter 2022 and down 2% excluding COVID impacts.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results

  • Operating loss was $13 million. Gross margin was 35.9%, down 12.8 points year over year. Increased amortization and purchase accounting related to the B Medical acquisition drove approximately 4 points of the decline and the balance reflects impacts from weaker revenue mix and inflationary costs. Operating expense was $66 million, lower by $9 million year over year.  The decrease was driven by a $17 million reduction in the fair value of the contingent consideration related to B Medical, partially offset by additional operating structure of businesses acquired during the past year.
  • Other income included $10 million of net interest income versus $2 million in the prior year period.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.03) compared to ($0.02) in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.04) primarily due to the accrual of a liability related to a prior disposition. Total diluted EPS was ($0.07), compared to $28.28 one year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results

  • Operating loss was $13 million. Operating margin declined 15.6 points year over year. Gross margin was 41.1%, down 8.5 points year over year, driven by weaker revenue mix and inflationary costs. Operating expense in the quarter was $74 million, up $12 million year over year driven primarily by the added structure of acquired businesses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, was ($2.4) million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was (1.6%), down 14.9 points year over year.
  • The Company recorded $1.5 million of restructuring charges related to the previously announced cost reduction actions. Net of investments, these actions are expected to provide a structural benefit to operating margin of approximately 2 points, equally split between gross margin and operating expense, in the second half of fiscal 2023.
  • Diluted EPS was ($0.06), compared to $0.12 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of March 31, 2023

  • The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.5 billion.
  • On February 2, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Ziath, Ltd., a leading provider of 2D barcode readers for life sciences applications for a cash purchase price of approximately $16 million, net of cash acquired.

Share Repurchase Program Update

  • On April 3, 2023 the Company completed its previously announced $500 million accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") program and on April 5, 2023 received final settlement of approximately 4 million shares for a total of approximately 10 million shares repurchased under the program.
  • Following completion of the ASR, the Company commenced open market share repurchases under a 10b5-1 program and is committed to repurchase another $500 million, bringing the total repurchase expected by the end of calendar year 2023 to $1 billion. This program is under its previously announced $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization.

Business Realignment Plan

  • The Company announced a realignment of the business to enhance its commercial strategy for accelerating growth and to enable additional profitability initiatives. The Company is forming three operational groups aligned with industry end-users and purchase decision-makers: Multi-Omics, Sample Management Solutions, and B Medical Systems.
  • The commercial sales organization will be unified but with dedicated leadership aligned with each of the business units. The sales structure includes strategic account management which will continue the cross-offering sales and support which has resulted in significant global enterprise relationships.
  • The new organizational structure is set to be effective October 1, 2023, as the 2024 fiscal year begins.
  • In conjunction with the realignment, plans are also ongoing to integrate and streamline operations leveraging centers of excellence. In total, the Company expects to realize $15 million in annual cost savings from these actions by the end of the 2023 calendar year.

Guidance for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the third quarter fiscal 2023.  Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $150 to $168 million. Life Sciences Services revenue is expected to be in the range of $87 to $97 million. Life Sciences Products revenue excluding B Medical is expected to be in the range of $42 to $50 million. B Medical revenue is expected to be approximately $21 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of ($0.07) to $0.03. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.29) to ($0.19).

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800- 926-9761 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2919 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, the benefits we expect to realize from the planned realignment of our business, our ability to integrate acquired companies, our ability to improve or retain our market position, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following:  our ability to reduce costs effectively, the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; our ability to successfully invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our Semiconductor Automation business; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


March 31, 



March 31, 


2023


2022



2023


2022














Revenue













Products

$

51,917


$

49,449



$

137,715


$

95,318

Services


96,484



96,095




189,052



189,878

Total revenue


148,401



145,544




326,767



285,196

Cost of revenue













Products


40,009



24,953




94,108



49,475

Services


55,156



49,766




105,558



97,852

Total cost of revenue


95,165



74,719




199,666



147,327

Gross profit


53,236



70,825




127,101



137,869

Operating expenses













Research and development


8,520



6,896




16,056



13,381

Selling, general and administrative


73,339



67,915




165,891



128,626

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments


(17,145)



600




(17,145)



600

Restructuring charges


1,499



122




2,961



295

Total operating expenses


66,213



75,533




167,763



142,902

Operating loss


(12,977)



(4,708)




(40,662)



(5,033)

Interest income


10,394



3,076




21,059



3,111

Interest expense




(1,555)






(2,010)

Loss on extinguishment of debt




(632)






(632)

Other income (expense)


(2,668)



(1,170)




(1,523)



(2,248)

Loss before income taxes


(5,251)



(4,989)




(21,126)



(6,812)

Income tax benefit


(3,260)



(3,173)




(7,900)



(7,853)

Income (loss) from continuing operations


(1,991)



(1,816)




(13,226)



(1,041)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


(2,936)



2,121,690




(2,936)



2,162,152

Net income (loss)

$

(4,927)


$

2,119,874



$

(16,162)


$

2,163,193

Basic net (loss) income per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(0.03)


$

(0.02)



$

(0.19)


$

0.01

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


(0.04)



28.31




(0.04)



28.90

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

(0.07)


$

28.28



$

(0.23)


$

28.91

Diluted net income (loss) per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(0.03)


$

(0.02)



$

(0.19)


$

0.01

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


(0.04)



28.31




(0.04)



28.77

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

(0.07)


$

28.28



$

(0.23)


$

28.79

Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:













Basic


69,111



74,958




70,858



74,823

Diluted


69,111



74,958




70,858



75,145

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)








March 31, 


September 30,


2023


2022







Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

667,365


$

658,274

Short-term marketable securities


513,651



911,764

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($7,696 and $5,162,
respectively)


167,960



163,758

Inventories


150,727



85,544

Derivative asset


1,278



124,789

Short-term restricted cash


4,021



382,596

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


80,732



132,621

Total current assets


1,585,734



2,459,346

Property, plant and equipment, net


215,301



154,470

Long-term marketable securities


266,176



352,020

Long-term deferred tax assets


490



1,169

Goodwill


790,494



513,623

Intangible assets, net


323,927



178,401

Other assets


67,692



57,093

Total assets

$

3,249,814


$

3,716,122

Liabilities and stockholders' equity






Current liabilities






Accounts payable

$

45,306


$

38,654

Deferred revenue


46,048



39,748

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs


5,380



2,890

Accrued compensation and benefits


27,632



41,898

Accrued income taxes payable


5,228



28,419

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


83,050



78,937

Total current liabilities


212,644



230,546

Long-term tax reserves


1,720



1,684

Long-term deferred tax liabilities


70,104



64,555

Long-term pension liabilities


280



261

Long-term operating lease liabilities


57,137



49,227

Other long-term liabilities


12,702



6,463

Total liabilities


354,587



352,736

Stockholders' equity






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding




Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 82,609,256 shares issued and
69,147,387 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023, 88,482,125 shares issued and 75,020,256
shares outstanding at September 30, 2022


826



885

Additional paid-in capital


1,495,118



1,992,017

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(38,870)



(83,916)

Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022


(200,956)



(200,956)

Retained earnings


1,639,109



1,655,356

Total stockholders' equity


2,895,227



3,363,386

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,249,814


$

3,716,122







AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)














Six Months Ended





March 31, 





2023


2022



Cash flows from operating activities









Net income (loss)


$

(16,162)


$

2,163,193



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



42,140



26,005



Stock-based compensation



6,096



7,230



Contingent consideration adjustment



(17,145)



600



Amortization of deferred financing costs





66



Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs



(5,284)





Deferred income taxes



(20,843)



11,054



Loss on extinguishment of debt





632



Purchase accounting impact on inventory



5,781





(Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



31



(30)



Gain on divestiture, net of tax






(2,130,351)



Fees paid stemming from divestiture





(52,461)



Accounts receivable



23,925



(456)



Inventories



(11,504)



(55,033)



Accounts payable



(5,677)



(7,906)



Deferred revenue



3,625



5,215



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



622



(198)



Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



(21,797)



10,875



Accrued restructuring costs



820



(113)



Other current assets and liabilities



(23,798)



(34,061)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(39,170)



(55,739)



Cash flows from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(21,705)



(44,326)



Purchases of technology intangibles





(4,000)



Purchases of marketable securities



(233,584)



(1,074,428)



Sales and maturities of marketable securities



728,171



3,710



Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash transferred





2,927,245



Net Investment hedge settlement



29,313





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(387,665)





Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



114,530



1,808,201



Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from issuance of common stock





3,461



Payments of financing costs





(312)



Principal payments on debt





(49,725)



Common stock dividends paid





(7,494)



Payment for contingent consideration related to acquisition





(9,400)



Payment of finance leases



(230)





Stock repurchase



(500,000)





Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards



(4,906)





Net cash used in financing activities



(505,136)



(63,470)



Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



60,355



(25,372)



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(369,421)



1,663,620



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



1,041,296



285,333



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$

671,875


$

1,948,954



Supplemental disclosures:









Cash paid for income taxes, net



35,286



20,782



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated
balance sheets












March 31, 



September 30, 






2023



2022



Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations


$

667,365


$

658,274



Short-term restricted cash



4,021



382,596



Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



489



426



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated
statements of cash flows


$

671,875


$

1,041,296



Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers.  Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.






















Quarter Ended



March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


March 31, 2022





per diluted




per diluted




per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data 


$


share


$


share


$


share

Net loss from continuing operations


$

(1,991)


$

(0.03)


$

(11,235)


$

(0.15)


$

(1,816)


$

(0.02)

Adjustments:



















Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,912



0.04



2,869



0.04





Amortization of intangible assets



12,411



0.18



11,541



0.16



7,887



0.10

Restructuring related charges



1,499



0.02



1,462



0.02



122



0.00

Tariff adjustment











(486)



Merger and acquisition costs and
costs related to share repurchase



19



0.00



11,838



0.16



4,989



0.07

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



(17,145)



(0.25)







600



0.01

Rebranding and transformation costs



10



0.00



(65)



(0.00)



1,297



0.02

Indemnification asset release







(19)



(0.00)





Loss on extinguishment of debt











632



0.01

Tax adjustments (1)



56



0.00



(1,436)



(0.02)



(900)



(0.01)

Tax effect of adjustments 



(1,934)



(0.03)



(6,000)



(0.08)



(3,580)



(0.05)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)
from continuing operations


$

(4,164)


$

(0.06)


$

8,954


$

0.12


$

8,745


$

0.12

   Stock based compensation, pre-tax



3,991



0.06



2,226



0.03



5,549



0.07

   Tax rate



15

%




15

%




15

%


Stock-based compensation, net of tax



3,392



0.05



1,892



0.03



4,717



0.06

Non-GAAP adjusted net income
excluding stock-based compensation
- continuing operations


$

(772)


$

(0.01)


$

10,846


$

0.15


$

13,461


$

0.18




















Shares used in computing non-GAAP
diluted net income per share





69,111





72,543





74,958


















Six Months Ended




March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022






per diluted




per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data 



$


share


$


share

Net income (loss) from continuing operations



$

(13,226)


$

(0.19)


$

1,041


$

0.01

Adjustments:














Purchase accounting impact on inventory




5,781



0.08





Amortization of intangible assets




23,951



0.34



15,933



0.21

Restructuring related charges




2,960



0.04



296



0.00

Tariff adjustment








(486)



(0.01)

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase




11,856



0.17



8,708



0.12

Rebranding and transformation costs




(55)



(0.00)



1,916



0.03

Indemnification asset release




(19)



(0.00)





Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments




(17,145)



(0.24)



600



0.01

Loss on extinguishment of debt








632



0.01

Tax adjustments (1)




(1,380)



(0.02)



(4,760)



(0.06)

Tax effect of adjustments




(7,934)



(0.11)



(6,225)



(0.08)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$

4,790


$

0.07


$

17,655


$

0.23

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax




6,217



0.09



9,007



0.12

Tax rate




15

%




15

%


Stock-based compensation, net of tax




5,284


$

0.07



7,656



0.10

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based
compensation - continuing operations



$

10,074


$

0.14


$

25,311


$

0.34















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share






70,858





75,145



(1)

Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, included a $1.3M increase to expense related to the exclusion of a benefit from an incentive tax rate change in China. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, include a $1.9M increase to expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinued operations.



















Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended



March 31, 


December 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 

Dollars in thousands


2023


2022


2022


2023


2022

GAAP net (loss) income


$

(4,927)


$

(11,234)


$

2,119,874


$

(16,161)


$

2,163,193

Less: Income from discontinued operations



2,936





(2,121,690)



2,936



(2,162,152)

GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations



(1,991)



(11,234)



(1,816)



(13,225)



1,041

Adjustments:
















Less: Interest income



(10,394)



(10,707)



(3,076)



(21,059)



(3,111)

Add: Interest expense





43



1,555





2,010

Add / Less: Income tax provision (benefit)



(3,260)



(4,640)



(3,173)



(7,900)



(7,853)

Add: Depreciation



9,549



8,640



5,316



18,189



10,524

Add: Amortization of completed technology



4,901



4,168



1,840



9,070



3,613

Add: Amortization of customer
relationships and acquired intangible assets



7,509



7,372



6,047



14,882



12,319

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt







632





632

Earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations


$

6,315


$

(6,358)


$

7,324


$

(44)


$

19,175



















Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended



March 31, 


December 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 

Dollars in thousands


2023


2022


2022


2023


2022

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization - Continuing operations


$

6,315


$

(6,358)


$

7,324


$

(44)


$

19,175

Adjustments:
















Add: Stock-based compensation



3,991



2,226



5,549



6,217



9,007

Add: Restructuring related charges



1,499



1,462



122



2,960



296

Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,912



2,869





5,781



Add: Merger and acquisition costs and costs
related to share repurchase



19



11,838



4,989



11,857



8,708

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



(17,145)





600



(17,145)



600

Add: Tariff adjustment







(486)





(486)

Rebranding and transformation costs



10



(65)



1,297



(55)



1,916

Less: Indemnification asset release





(19)





(19)



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations


$

(2,400)


$

11,952


$

19,395


$

9,552


$

39,216






















Quarter Ended


Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



March 31, 2022


GAAP gross profit


$

53,236


35.9

%


$

73,865


41.4

%


$

70,825


48.7

%

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



4,901


3.3




4,168


2.3




1,840


1.3


Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,912


2.0




2,869


1.6






Tariff adjustment











(486)


(0.3)


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

61,049


41.1

%


$

80,902


45.4

%


$

72,179


49.6

%



































Six Months Ended


Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022


GAAP gross profit


$

127,101


38.9

%


$

137,869


48.3

%

Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology



9,070


2.8




3,613


1.3


Purchase accounting impact on inventory



5,780


1.8






Tariff adjustment







(486)


(0.2)


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

141,951


43.4

%


$

140,996


49.4

%








































 Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended



March 31, 



December 31, 



March 31, 



March 31, 



December 31, 



March 31, 


Dollars in thousands


2023



2022



2022



2023



2022



2022


GAAP gross profit


$

14,284


24.3

%


$

32,980


36.8

%


$

26,290


49.0

%


$

38,952


43.5

%


$

40,885


46.1

%


$

44,535


48.4

%

Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology



3,569


6.1




2,846


3.2




267


0.5




1,333


1.5




1,322


1.5




1,572


1.7


Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,912


4.9




2,869


3.2


















Tariff adjustment























(486)


(0.5)


Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

20,765


35.3

%


$

38,695


43.2

%


$

26,557


49.5

%


$

40,285


45.0

%


$

42,207


47.6

%


$

45,621


49.6

%






















 Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended



March 31, 


December 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 


December 31, 


March 31, 

Dollars in thousands


2023


2022


2022


2023


2022


2022

GAAP operating profit (loss)


$

(16,402)


$

(3,798)


$

5,021


$

(4,877)


$

(4,612)


$

3,770

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



3,569



2,846



267



1,333



1,322



1,572

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,912



2,869









Restructuring related charges









110





Other adjustment



102



1,413









Tariff adjustment













(486)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)


$

(9,819)


$

3,330


$

5,288


$

(3,434)


$

(3,290)


$

4,856































Total Segments


Corporate


Total



Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended



March 31, 


December 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 


December 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 


December 31, 


March 31, 

Dollars in thousands


2023


2022


2022


2023


2022


2022


2023


2022


2022

GAAP operating profit (loss)


$

(21,279)


$

(8,410)


$

8,791


$

8,302


$

(19,274)


$

(13,499)


$

(12,977)


$

(27,684)


$

(4,708)

Adjustments:




























Amortization of completed technology



4,901



4,168



1,840









4,901



4,168



1,840

Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



102







7,407



7,372



6,047



7,509



7,372



6,047

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,912



2,869











2,912



2,869



Restructuring related charges



110







1,389



1,462



122



1,499



1,462



122

Tariff adjustment







(486)













(486)

Rebranding and transformation costs









10



(65)



1,297



10



(65)



1,297

Other adjustment





1,413





230



(1,413)





230





Contingent consideration adjustment









(17,145)





600



(17,145)





600

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase









(211)



11,838



4,989



(211)



11,838



4,989

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)


$

(13,254)


$

40


$

10,145


$

(18)


$

(80)


$

(444)


$

(13,272)


$

(40)


$

9,701
















Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services



Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands


March 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 



2023


2022


2023


2022

GAAP operating profit (loss)


$

(20,199)


$

9,208


$

(9,489)


$

10,071

Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology



6,415



471



2,655



3,142

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



5,781







Other adjustment



1,515





110




Tariff adjustment









(486)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)


$

(6,488)


$

9,679


$

(6,724)


$

12,727






















Total Segments


Corporate


Total



Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands


March 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 


March 31, 



2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022

GAAP operating profit (loss)


$

(29,688)


$

19,279


$

(10,973)


$

(24,312)


$

(40,661)


$

(5,033)

Adjustments:



















Amortization of completed technology



9,070



3,613







9,070



3,613

Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets







14,882



12,319



14,882



12,319

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



5,781









5,781



Restructuring related charges







2,960



296



2,960



296

Tariff adjustment





(486)









(486)

Rebranding and transformation costs







(55)



1,916



(55)



1,916

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase



1,624





10,232



8,708



11,856



8,708

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments







(17,145)



600



(17,145)



600

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)


$

(13,213)


$

22,406


$

(99)


$

(473)


$

(13,312)


$

21,933

The Company has referenced in the explanation of revenue the estimated impact of COVID. In addition to reported and organic year-over-year percent changes, the Company has included the year-over-year percent changes of organic revenue ex-COVID which excludes the estimated revenue contribution from products delivered and services rendered to support COVID testing and research, and estimated constraints on the business due to disruptions in customer demand or the Company's ability to deliver in the COVID environment.































Life Sciences Products


Life Sciences Services


Azenta Total



Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended



March 31, 


March 31,





March 31, 


March 31,





March 31, 


March 31,




Dollars in millions


2023



2022


Change


2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change

 Revenue


$

59


$

54


10

%


$

90


$

92


(3)

%


$

148


$

146


2

%

Acquisitions/divestitures



19




(35)

%






%



19




(13)

%

Currency exchange rates



(2)




4

%



(2)




2

%



(4)




3

%

Organic revenue



42



54


(21)

%



92



92


%



134



146


(8)

%

Estimated impact of COVID





10


19

%



1



(1)


(2)

%



1



10


6

%

Organic revenue ex COVID


$

42


$

43


(2)

%


$

91


$

93


(2)

%


$

133


$

136


(2)

%

Azenta logo (PRNewsfoto/Azenta)
Azenta logo (PRNewsfoto/Azenta)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-reports-results-of-second-quarter-of-fiscal-2023-and-announces-business-realignment-301820107.html

SOURCE Azenta

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.