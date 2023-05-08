StackPath and Console Connect Partner to Provide On-Demand Direct Connections to Edge Computing

Enable global deployment of dedicated links to edge VMs and containers in minutes.

DALLAS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StackPath, the most complete and integrated edge computing platform for latency-sensitive and decentralized applications, and Console Connect by PCCW, an easy-to-use platform for the Software Defined Interconnection® of applications and infrastructures, have partnered to enable Console Connect to provision direct network connections to the StackPath platform. Businesses can have dedicated links between StackPath and on-premises or third-party networks provisioned in minutes, accelerating their time-to-market, and improving the security and performance of their multi-/hybrid-cloud workloads.

"We built StackPath for applications that need speed, and are designed to run across the internet."

"We're proud to be the first edge compute provider in the Console Connect ecosystem, and the possibilities this brings the market," said Kevin Odden, StackPath Chief Revenue Officer. "We built StackPath for applications that need speed, and are designed to run across the internet—not just on-premises or in a public hyperscale cloud. Pairing our ability to deploy Edge Compute instances around the world in minutes or less with Console Connect's ability to deliver dedicated links in the same time frame is a game changer."

Console Connect allows users to self-provision private, high-performance connections among a global ecosystem of enterprises, networks, clouds, SaaS providers, IoT providers, and application providers.

StackPath provides edge computing solutions, including virtual machines and containers, within 43 major metro markets around the world. These edge locations are strategically placed to minimize the physical distance between the platform and the source or destination of an internet-centric workload's data, reducing latency. With a robust orchestration platform designed for distributed applications, workloads can be configured once and deployed around the world within minutes.

Using Console Connect's self-service portal or API, businesses can now create point-to-point Layer 2 or Layer 3 connections to StackPath, with the ability to scale bandwidth in real-time to meet their needs.

StackPath edge locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Singapore will be the first available for connection via Console Connect, with more locations to follow. Orders can be made and more information is available at Console Connect MeetingPlace.

About StackPath

StackPath is a cloud platform built at the internet's edge, providing infrastructure and services physically closer to the source or destination of data than hyperscale cloud service providers. StackPath Edge Compute (including virtual machines and containers), Edge Delivery (including CDN and serverless scripting), and Edge Security (including DDoS Protection and WAF) solutions run in edge locations strategically deployed in high-density markets and united by a secure global network and a single management system. Customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and real-time applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require.

