Risk Management Industry Leader Mike Schuchardt Joins Treliant Executive Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, an essential consulting partner to the global financial industry, has named Mike Schuchardt as Senior Managing Director, Risk Management and Credit Solutions. His appointment reflects Treliant's long-standing commitment to helping financial services companies measure, monitor, and manage their risks and elevate safety and soundness to meet both regulatory expectations and operational goals.

Mike is a senior financial services executive with a 30-year career as a risk management practitioner and also as a management consultant to Chief Risk Officers in the banking industry. Most recently, Mike was Head of Risk and Control for MUFG Union Bank in California. Prior to MUFG Union, Mike spent over fifteen years building and running a number of risk management, compliance and credit focused practice groups within Protiviti and held various risk and operational roles within Andersen and GE Capital.

Mike has extensive experience in credit risk, operational risk, and enterprise risk, as well as in the 3rd line of defense and internal audit, having both responsibility for, and also advising banks, on safety and soundness matters. He has significant regulatory relations experience, including state and federal examinations, complaint resolution, and exam management.

"We are once again seeing a spike in regulatory oversight, with a spotlight on liquidity risk, credit risk, ALM, and other matters of safety and soundness," said Treliant CEO David Samuels. "This is the type of environment in which Mike has proven himself invaluable, with unparalleled risk management experience and expertise that will be of great service to our clients today, especially as they work to strengthen their frameworks for risk management, stress testing, and credit related analysis."

"My hands-on perspective across the spectrum of risk—from credit and liquidity to operational, across all business lines—gives me the advantage of addressing clients in both strategic and practical terms," Mike said. "I'm excited to be working with the Treliant team, which has established a track record for supporting their clients' broad safety and soundness objectives, while addressing their tactical analysis and reporting needs and operational objectives in a balanced manner."

About Treliant

Treliant is an essential consulting firm serving banks, mortgage originators and servicers, fintechs, and other companies providing financial services globally. We are led by practitioners from the industry and the regulatory community who bring deep domain knowledge to help our clients drive business change and address the most pressing compliance, regulatory, and operational challenges.

We provide data-driven, technology-enabled advisory, implementation, and staffing solutions to the regulatory compliance, risk, financial crimes, and capital markets functions of our clients.

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Łódź, Poland. For more information visit www.treliant.com.

