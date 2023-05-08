PATRÓN TEQUILA ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH FORMULA ONE'S FIVE-TIME WORLD CHAMPION RACING TEAM

Two iconic brands coming together, widening PATRÓN Tequila's presence in the world of F1, as the official spirits partner of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN Tequila, the world's No. 1 super-premium tequila1, is revving up its presence at F1 in a big way, announcing today its official partnership with the No. 1 racing team on the circuit. The relationship comes as Bacardi, the world's largest privately held spirits company, connects its family of brands with the Oracle Red Bull Racing family. With PATRÓN Tequila at the helm, the Bacardi family of brands, among the likes of BACARDÍ Rum, GREY GOOSE Vodka and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin, will become the first-ever official global spirits partner of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

"This partnership celebrates two iconic leading brands coming together to create a simply perfect collaboration for the most passionate F1 fans," said Kathy Parker, President & Global Chief Marketing Officer of PATRÓN. "This is one of the most exciting times in the history of motorsport; expanding our presence in the world of F1 was a natural next step for us and we're thrilled to be doing it with the No. 1 team on the circuit."

Oracle Red Bull Racing, who hold multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 80 race wins to its credit, are continuing to lead the pack on the track and with the pursuit of ultimate performance. Just as PATRÓN goes to extraordinary lengths to deliver perfection in every drop of its 100% naturally perfect tequila, Oracle Red Bull Racing displays the same tireless dedication to perfection-from the drivers to the crews to the passionate fans who live for the sport and team.

This partnership also further deepens the brand's connection to PATRÓN familia member and beloved Mexican racing icon Checo Pérez, one of Oracle Red Bull Racing Team's breakout drivers.

"Checo goes to extraordinary lengths to deliver perfection at every turn," said Parker. "We've been so proud to have him as part of our PATRÓN familia and this new endeavor with his five-time world champion racing team extends our relationship even more."

Over the weekend, PATRÓN kicked off this exciting relationship with Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Miami Grand Prix, sharing the news during the PATRÓN Pit Stop experience on Cinco de Mayo. The PATRÓN Pit Stop featured a showstopping performance from global superstar Becky G, who introduced Oracle Red Bull Racing principal and CEO, Christian Horner, and Perez as they surprised guests attending the exclusive party with a video from the duo announcing the partnership. Guests toasted the announcement with flutes of PATRÓN EL ALTO as they celebrated the night away along the iconic Miami waterfront. Later in the weekend, the festivities continued as PATRÓN and numerous influencers in the world of F1 came together to toast a simply perfect weekend and win at the official Oracle Red Bull Racing after party in Wynwood.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Bacardi Limited family of brands to the Oracle Red Bull Racing Family. They are a powerhouse of brands whose ethos and outlook align closely with our own," said Christian Horner, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing. "The Bacardi company is synonymous with success and parallels our own Team in many respects. PATRÓN is the world's number one tequila and we are the world's number one race team. It is a very exciting time and we very much look forward to what is to come as the partnership pioneers a new era of collaboration for Oracle Red Bull Racing."

Watch the video announcing PATRÓN Tequila's global partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing here: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr_FEyCujrd/

To learn more, follow @ patron on Instagram or visit www.patrontequila.com .

1 IWSR 2021 Global Database

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Oracle Red Bull Racing

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 80 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.

