MEDIA STATEMENT: Allied Universal Mourns Loss of Security Professional in Allen Premium Outlets Mass Shooting

IRVINE, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Allied Universal® team lost one of its own during a mass shooting in Allen, Texas, on May 6, 2023.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Christian LaCour, our security professional who was tragically killed while protecting the customers and employees of the Allen Premium Outlets.

All other security professionals assigned to the location are safe, accounted for and being offered grief counseling and additional support. Security professionals from nearby areas are commended for covering their shifts so they can grieve and begin to heal.

Allied Universal's top priority is safety – the safety of our team members and the communities we serve. Our thoughts go out to the victims, their loved ones and the community of Allen."

-- Allied Universal

