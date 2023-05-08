Graphic Packaging Holding Company President and Chief Executive Officer to Present at Goldman Sachs Conference on May 9

ATLANTA, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading fiber-based consumer packaging company, announced today that Michael P. Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Tuesday, May 9 at 1:10 pm ET.

The discussion will be in the form of a fireside chat and will be available live and in replay via webcast, and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States and Europe, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com .

