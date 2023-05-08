The 2022 Subaru Share The Love® Event Raises Over $2.7 Million for Children Battling Critical Illnesses

For the 12th consecutive year, Make-A-Wish was selected as one of the national charity beneficiaries of the holiday campaign

PHOENIX, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish, the global nonprofit that grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses announced today that the 2022 Subaru Share The Love Event raised more than $2.7 million that will go towards granting wishes that deliver hope when it's needed most. For the 12th consecutive year, Make-A-Wish was selected as one of the national charity beneficiaries of the annual holiday campaign, which took place between Nov. 17, 2022, and Jan. 3, 2023, and raised millions in charitable donations nationwide.

Make-A-Wish has been a Subaru "Share the Love" partner since 2011. Since that time, Subaru has donated more than $29 million, helping to grant over 3,000 wishes in the United States. The partnership has allowed Make-A-Wish to provide more kids with wishes that can lead to better health outcomes and a higher chance of survival.

"A wish can be a turning point in the treatment and recovery of children with critical illnesses, and a much-needed source of hope and joy for their entire family," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We're incredibly proud of more than 12 years of partnership with Subaru of America. The Share the Love Event has become a campaign that our supporters have come to anticipate – and the funds will allow us to grant even more wishes in communities nationwide."

As part of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its participating retailers donated a minimum of $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of participating national and local charities, including Make-A-Wish.

Participating Subaru retailers nationwide also selected 815 Hometown Charities within their local communities. During last year's campaign, 28 Subaru retailer locations chose 21 Make-A-Wish chapters as hometown charities, to which customers directed their support.

To learn more about how you can also support our mission visit wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

