"Built to Be a Nurse" Contest Nominations Accepted Starting Saturday, May 6

CHICAGO, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Point University, an academic leader that has prepared students for successful careers as nurses and nurse leaders for more than 100 years, launches its second annual "Built to Be a Nurse" Contest during National Nurses Week to recognize and reward nurses. May 6 through June 10, nominate yourself, or someone else, by submitting a short narrative about why you are built to be a nurse and a photo or video. Eighteen finalists will be entered to win one of two grand prize vacations. Winners will be selected via public voting and announced on June 26.

Oak Point University celebrates nurses and seeks nominees for recognition and prizes in its Built to Be a Nurse Contest. From May 6 through June 10, nominate yourself, or someone else, by submitting a short narrative and photo or video. (PRNewswire)

The contest is part of the "Built to Be a Nurse" initiative that features nurses and their stories to share with the world what nurses do every day is not only difficult but challenging—in all aspects—emotionally, physically, and intellectually. Nurses are intelligent, resilient, and resourceful like no other, and they do their jobs with empathy, grace, determination, and grit. It takes someone special to be a nurse—it takes someone built to be a nurse.

The contest—featured on out-of-home, digital, and radio advertising in the Chicagoland area—utilizes last year's winners' and finalists' stories to illustrate nursing in action and inspire the next generation of nurses. Hearing the life stories and career arcs, the far-from-ordinary career opportunities, and the paths that led from anguish to metamorphosis gives "Built to Be a Nurse" the power to connect.

"We believe that nursing is a calling. Most people can tell you the moment they decided to be a nurse. They know they are built to be a nurse—that they can endure the challenges, the highs and lows—and want to impact people's lives the way a nurse impacted theirs," says Therese A. Scanlan, EdD, president of Oak Point University. "Nursing is not for the faint of heart. Nurses embody a distinct mix of passion, grit, and ingenuity that allow them to make a difference in people's lives."

The contest will equally recognize finalists and grand prize winners of those who graduated from Oak Point University (formerly Resurrection University) and those from other schools. Eighteen standout submissions will be selected from the pool of nominees, each winning a $500 gift card. Oak Point University will announce the finalists in three rounds: on or about May 13, May 27, and June 10, 2023. The eighteen finalists will be entered to win one of two grand prize vacations; the grand prize winners will be selected via public voting to begin on June 12 and end on June 23. The grand prize winners will be announced on June 26.

Nominate yourself or someone else at BuiltToBeANurse.org.

About Oak Point University

Oak Point University, formerly Resurrection University, is a private, not-for-profit nursing and health sciences educational institution committed to creating healthier tomorrows, with campuses in Chicago and Oak Brook, Illinois. The University offers undergraduate and graduate programs in nursing, undergraduate programs in radiography, and business-to-business education through its Partner Solutions. Oak Point provides the most cutting-edge simulation technologies in the region and is a top option for those seeking degrees and certifications in healthcare. Visit oakpoint.edu for more information.

About the "Built to Be a Nurse" Contest

Entrants/nominators must be legal U.S. residents and eighteen (18) years of age or older. Nominees must be Registered Nurses or Licensed Practical Nurses, legal U.S. residents, and twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of nomination. The nomination period begins on 5/6/2023 at midnight CDT and ends on 6/10/2023 at midnight CDT. Public voting of finalists starts on or about 6/12/2023 at noon CDT and ends on 6/23/2022 at midnight. CDT. Sponsored by: Oak Point University, Chicago and Oak Brook, IL. For entry form and official rules, please visit BuiltToBeANurse.org.

Oak Point University (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oak Point University