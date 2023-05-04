WERFEN SIGNS LONG-TERM, EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC FOR HEMOSTASIS TESTING WORKCELL

- Thermo Scientific™ TCAutomation™ Integral to Werfen's HemoCell® Specialized Lab Automation Workcell -

BEDFORD, Mass., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Werfen today announced they have signed a new long-term, exclusive partnership agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, for worldwide distribution of TCAutomation laboratory automation system, in the specialized field of Hemostasis Diagnostics. Following their previous exclusive agreement, signed in 2015, this allows Werfen to continue offering HemoCell Specialized Lab Automation, with the largest installed base of Hemostasis automation workcells globally.

blue werfen logo png (PRNewsfoto/Werfen) (PRNewswire)

HemoCell optimizes laboratory workflow, integrating all phases of testing. Comprised of Werfen's industry-leading ACL TOP® Family 50 Series Hemostasis Testing Systems and HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager, with Thermo Fisher's TCAutomation system, it standardizes sample processing, offering consistent turnaround times for routine and STAT samples. This allows increased walk-away time for laboratory staff, enhancing lab efficiency and quality. Ultimately, HemoCell helps improve the quality of care, while reducing costs.

"This significant continuation of our long-term distribution agreement is a testament to the strength of our partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific," said Remo Tazzi, Vice President, Worldwide Marketing and Service, Hemostasis and Acute Care Diagnostics at Werfen. "It also speaks volumes about the success of HemoCell, and the quality of Werfen's workflow experts, their innovative tools and processes, and the value they offer hospital laboratories around the world."

The ACL TOP Family 50 Series is the leading Hemostasis instrument family in the world, delivering efficiency, flexibility and superior performance. The systems offer assay-specific pre-analytical sample integrity checks, advanced quality management, lab accreditation tools, and maximum flexibility with track sampling and front-loading. For routine to specialty testing in mid-to-high volume labs, each model in this standardized platform provides the same quality results, same intuitive software and same features and usability.

HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager centralizes management of Hemostasis testing and intelligent sample routing with real-time adaptations and queue balancing. It provides access to Werfen testing systems for operational performance, quality management and clinical-decision support.

The most comprehensive panel of fully automated Hemostasis reagents, Werfen's HemosIL® assays include the broadest liquid, ready-to-use portfolio on the market. From routine to specialty testing, HemosIL assays are standardized and automated for enhanced efficiency and optimal disease state management

Designed to offer laboratories a truly efficient workflow through modularity, flexibility and connectivity, the TCAutomation laboratory automation system helps manage the increasing workloads and improve quality. Offering flexible and cost-effective solutions, the most labor-intensive pre- and post- analytical tasks are automated. Its open concept supports direct interfaces to a wide range of analyzers. Easily expandable with additional modules, the TCAutomation system helps laboratories meet future needs and requirements, and increase efficiency, productivity and safety.

About Werfen's Hemostasis Diagnostics Management Portfolio

The Werfen Hemostasis Diagnostics Management product portfolio is comprised of in vitro diagnostics systems, reagents and information technology solutions used to diagnose and guide treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. ACL TOP Family 50 Series Hemostasis Testing Systems for routine and specialty testing, offers unprecedented pre-analytical quality assurance, risk-management, and laboratory accreditation benefits. The ACL AcuStar® is the first specialty testing analyzer to offer full automation of highly sensitive immunoassays, with no special training required. HemoCell Specialized Lab Automation, a unique Hemostasis workcell, allows Hemostasis labs to standardize their testing processes, while HemoHub Intelligent Data Manager centralizes oversight and access to Werfen testing systems for operational performance, quality management and clinical-decision support. The comprehensive and fully automated HemosIL assay portfolio, including routine and specialty testing, is designed for disease state management.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of over $40 billion. Thermo Fisher's mission is to enable customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, Thermo Fisher is there to support them. Global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com

Thermo Scientific and TCAutomation are trademarks of Thermo Fisher Scientific and its subsidiaries.

Werfen (Werfen.com) founded in 1966, is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and distributor of specialized diagnostic instruments, related reagents, automation workcells, and data management solutions for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. The Company's business lines include Hemostasis, Acute Care, and Autoimmunity Diagnostics. Werfen's Hemostasis portfolio includes ACL TOP® Family 50 Series Hemostasis Testing Systems, ACL AcuStar® system, ACL Elite® systems, HemoCell® Specialized Lab Automation, HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager, along with the comprehensive line of HemosIL® assays. The Acute Care portfolio includes the GEM® Premier™ 5000 system with Intelligent Quality Management 2 (iQM®2), GEM Premier 3500 system, GEM Premier ChemSTAT® system, GEMweb® Plus Custom Connectivity, ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems, Hemochron™ systems, VerifyNow™ platelet function testing system, and Avoximeter™ CO-Oximeters, with GEMweb® Plus 500 Custom Connectivity and GEMweb Live Data Viewer.

The Werfen logo is a trademark of Werfen. GEM, Premier, GEM Premier ChemSTAT, GEMweb, iQM, ChemSTAT, HemosIL, ACL, ACL TOP, ACL Elite, ACL AcuStar, ReadiPlasTin, RecombiPlasTin, SynthASil, SynthAFax, ROTEM, Hemochron, VerifyNow and Avoximeter are trademarks of Instrumentation Laboratory Company and/or one of its subsidiaries or parent companies and may be registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other jurisdictions. All other product names, company names, marks, logos, and symbols are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Werfen