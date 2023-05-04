Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thomson Reuters to Present at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Matthew Keen, head of international of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) will present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. BST. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)(PRNewswire)

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) ("TR") informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world's leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

