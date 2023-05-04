Royal Restrooms Continues Nationwide Expansion with Launch of New Products

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Restrooms Corporate is excited to announce they have completed the franchise process for new three offices that will open in the next month. The new class includes office locations in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Spokane, Washington and Shreveport, Louisiana. The expansion will offer clients and guests a nationally recognized and awarded portable restroom provider while pushing the brand to over 50 service locations nationwide.

Royal Restrooms has been the preferred provider in the events industry, offering services to celebrity weddings, VIP events, festivals, feature films, commercial remodels and natural disasters. Royal Restrooms has a recognizable brand, experience within the industry and has built confidence with its repeat clientele. Next year will mark the company's 20th year of operation in providing executive restroom trailers.

"There are very few companies that attempt to change the recognized norm within their given industry. We did that in the portable restroom business 20 years ago with our full functioning restroom stalls and we are doing that once again," says co-founder David Sauers. "Our Vintage Series Restroom does just that. It becomes part of the event, accentuating the elegance of a wedding or formal event, rather than having to be banished to a faraway corner. It mirrors what you would expect at any special occasion, perfectly blending into the landscape. No other restroom provider can compete with this."

"As with any great innovation, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. We have a couple years before our competition begins to copy us on the design side. Because Royal Restrooms is committed to always be innovating, we are experimenting with expanding our rental fleet to other event trailers such as beverage (bar), office, refrigeration and digital LED screen trailers," Sauers explains. "Our new owners see this difference. They want to set themselves apart from the competition by offering something that enhances the event and more suited for the client's needs which is beyond just a bathroom. We offer value that no other company can offer."

Royal Restrooms has been the premier rental provider of mobile restroom trailer and shower trailers since 2004. Each office is independently owned and operated by individuals dedicated to servicing the communities in which they live.

