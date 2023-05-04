Landmark Recovery Announces Exciting New Sponsorship with Rising Race Car Driver Madison Snyder

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Recovery, a leading addiction treatment company, is thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership with up-and-coming stock car driver Madison Snyder. This dynamic collaboration aims to raise awareness about addiction recovery while supporting Snyder's promising racing career throughout the 2023 season.

Madison Snyder, a talented and dedicated racer from Richland, MI, has made a name for herself on the stock car racing circuit with her impressive driving skills and determination to succeed. Landmark Recovery recognizes the value of Madison's endorsement and will work together to promote the powerful message of #RacingforRecovery.

As part of this partnership, Snyder's race car and trailer will showcase a captivating Landmark Recovery design, and she will don a custom fire suit featuring Landmark Recovery's colors and an approved patch. Madison will also participate in appearances and events to strengthen the relationship between her racing career and Landmark Recovery's mission.

Fans can expect to see Madison's involvement with Landmark Recovery on social media, using the hashtag #RacingForRecovery, and during her appearances on Landmark Recovery's podcast, as well as other media engagements throughout the year.

Landmark Recovery has created a dedicated webpage on their website to celebrate the partnership, and will regularly be updating fans with Madison's race results and providing behind-the-scenes glimpses into her racing journey.

"We are incredibly excited to sponsor Madison Snyder and unite our passion for addiction recovery with the exhilarating world of NASCAR," said John Hood, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Landmark Recovery. "Together, we hope to inspire fans and spread the message of hope, strength, and perseverance."

For more information about the partnership and to follow Madison Snyder's racing career, please visit the Landmark Recovery website at landmarkrecovery.com.

About Landmark Recovery:

Landmark Recovery is a leading addiction treatment company, offering comprehensive and personalized care for individuals struggling with substance use disorders. With locations throughout the United States, Landmark Recovery is committed to providing the highest-quality treatment and promoting long-term recovery for those in need.

If you would like more information about this exciting partnership or Madison Snyder please contact:

