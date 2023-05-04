Ardagh Glass Packaging partners with Sprecher Brewing Company to supply locally made glass beer and beverage bottles

INDIANAPOLIS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – North America) , a business of Ardagh Group , announced a supply agreement with Sprecher Brewing Company to continue to manufacture all of their glass beer and beverage bottles, including their recently redesigned custom 16oz glass bottle.

Ardagh Glass Packaging (PRNewswire)

Utilizing the Vision4GlassSM approach, the Sprecher Brewing Company team collaborated directly with AGP – North America's product design team to refresh their custom glass bottle. Using a sculptured embossing process, Ardagh was able to bring the true spirit and feel of family with an updated and enlarged embossed shoulder decoration of the family name.

The partnership continues the connection between Milwaukee's original craft brewery and Ardagh's Burlington, Wis., glass manufacturing facility, helping to keep the brewery's commitment to stay local and sustainable.

In addition to the locally sourced glass bottles, Sprecher's craft sodas use superior, locally sourced ingredients, including pure raw wild-flower honey, that is uniquely fire-brewed in small batch kettles to deliver its best-in-class, bold flavor.

"In today's world, people want an affordable indulgence – a special experience they can share with family and friends at parties and special events," said Sharad Chadha, President and CEO of Sprecher Brewing Company. "Sprecher's craft sodas deliver this in an attractive, custom 16oz glass bottle – a staple of our brand. The high-quality glass bottles provide premium shelf appeal, and a vessel for locking in freshness to protect the taste and flavor of our products. Sprecher truly represents happiness in a bottle."

Glass bottles are 100 percent and endlessly recyclable, and they can go from the recycling bin to the store shelf in as little as 30 days. Glass beverage bottles preserve the true taste of the product and deliver great shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a premium, sustainable package.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging is proud to partner with Sprecher Brewing Company to provide consumers with high-quality, American-made glass beer and beverage bottles while helping the brewery meet their brand and sustainability goals," said Rush Markan, Vice President, Beer and Beverage for AGP – North America.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative glass bottles and jars in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of glass packaging in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

To view Ardagh's extensive stock beer and beverage portfolios, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit our online catalog .

Download image here .

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 21,000 people with sales of approximately $10 bn.

Sprecher brews more than 20 different craft sodas as well as 12 craft beers, including the world-famous, award-winning Sprecher Root Beer. Sprecher craft sodas are fire-brewed and made with honey to produce a unique bold flavor with antioxidants. Sprecher's craft sodas are made in Milwaukee and are now sold available in more than 40 states and on their website SprecherBrewery.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.