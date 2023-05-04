ALL-NEW Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores and NEW Big Bird's Beach to Officially Open Saturday, May 27 at Sesame Place Philadelphia

ALL-NEW Welcome to the Party! character stage show to premiere Saturday, June 24

Season Pass Members will receive an exclusive towel to celebrate the grand opening of new water attractions

Select water attractions to open Friday, May 26 , followed by the Grand Opening on Saturday, May 27 , and the "C is for Celebrate" Fireworks on Sunday, May 28 for jam-packed Memorial Day Weekend fun

Through Sunday, May 7 , guests can save up to 50% on Season Passes

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Place® Philadelphia, the first theme park in the U.S. based entirely on the award-winning show Sesame Street®, will officially debut its much-anticipated new attractions on Saturday, May 27. The park is celebrating its Most Splashtacular Season Ever this summer with the addition of the ALL-NEW Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores and the NEW Big Bird's Beach – plus, an ALL-NEW entertainment experience, Small Talk with Big Bird!

At the ALL-NEW water play area, Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores, guests can splish, splash, spray, and play under tipping water buckets, spraying jets, a water curtain, a water bobble, and a spraying water tower. Located on Sesame Island, this water adventure area is the perfect place for the whole family to cool off with plenty of splashy water fun and shaded seating.

Big Bird's Beach, previously known as Twiddlebug Land, has been colorfully transformed and creatively updated into a NEW tropical-themed land. Guests can enjoy exciting water slides, a family-friendly wave pool, a refreshing splash and spray area, and shaded seating areas. Newly updated attractions in this chill, seaside oasis include Elmo's Surf 'n' Slide, Abby's Splash & Spray Garden, Rosita's Seaside Slides, and Little Bird's Bay. The recently renovated Big Bird's Beach Cabanas, which include access to a private splash area, will be available for purchase to make the day extra relaxing.

The grand opening will include music, VIP giveaways, and, of course, everyone's favorite furry friends:

Grand Opening Ceremony – At 10:30am , guests are invited to gather at the entryway of Big Bird's Beach to officially introduce the new attractions! After the ceremony, guests will be able to splish, splash, spray, and play at Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores and Big Bird's Beach.

Splashtastic Beach Bash – Directly following the Grand Opening Ceremony, guests can visit Sesame Island to move and groove to summer tunes while enjoying bubbly fun at this bubble-filled dance party until noon.

Duck Drop – Just after the Grand Opening Ceremony until 12pm , guests will have a chance to win amazing prizes in this game of chance. Prizes include Sesame Cash, Sesame Street -themed merchandise, and more! One prize per guest, while supplies last.

Small Talk with Big Bird – Guests can visit Big Bird's nest for an ALL-NEW , enhanced Meet & Greet experience with Sesame Street's tallest feathered friend throughout the day.

Meet & Greets – Guests can meet and take photos with some of their favorite Sesame Street friends in their new beach attire!

VIP Giveaways – Guests will receive a welcome lei upon entry to the park. Season Pass Members can stop by Sesame Studio Theater between 2pm and 6pm to receive a FREE Cookie Monster towel to commemorate the occasion! Giveaways are first-come, first-served, while supplies last. One per guest.

Splashtacular Treat – On May 27 only, guests can stop by Cookie Monster's Funnel Cakes & More for a refreshing, event-only Splashy Seas Blue Lemonade!

To conclude Memorial Day Weekend, the "C is For Celebrate" Fireworks will light up the sky on Sunday, May 28, at 9pm.

For even more fun at Sesame Place this summer, the park will also introduce the fun, creative, and ALL-NEW show, Welcome to the Party! In the show, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Grover, and Rosita all want to put on a show to welcome their new friends to Sesame Street. With the help of some new friends, like Elmo's adorable puppy Tango, our Sesame Street pals realize that by working together, they can put on the biggest, most spectacular welcome show of all! Guests can catch Welcome to the Party! beginning Saturday, June 24, at Abby's Paradise Theater.

The Best Way to Play

The best way to play all year long with unbelievable benefits is with a 2023 Sesame Place Season Pass. For a limited time, guests can save up to 50% on Season Passes! Season Pass Members can enjoy unlimited access to the park with unbelievable benefits including free tickets, exclusive Meet & Greets with everyone's favorite furry friends, discounted food and merchandise, exciting events and early access to water attractions throughout the summer. Perks vary based on the type of Season Pass purchased. For more information and to purchase Season Passes, guests can visit Guest Relations or http://sesameplace.com/philadelphia/season-pass.

About Sesame Place

Sesame Place® Philadelphia, the only theme park on the East Coast based entirely on the award-winning show, Sesame Street®, was the first theme park in the world to become a Certified Autism Center. The park has more than 25 Sesame Street-themed attractions, entertaining character shows and parades, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood, and everyone's favorite furry friends. In 2023, the park will celebrate its Most Splashtacular Season Ever with the debut of the ALL-NEW interactive water play area, Bert & Ernie's Splashy Shores, a NEW tropical-themed land dedicated to splashy water fun, Big Bird's Beach, and ALL-NEW entertainment experiences! Celebrate family-friendly events all year long at Sesame Place including the ALL-NEW Mardi Gras Celebration, Elmo's Eggstravaganza, Elmo's Springtacular, Sesame Summer Splash, The Count's Halloween Spooktacular, and A Very Furry Christmas. Conveniently located 30 minutes from Philadelphia and 90 minutes from NYC, Sesame Place is ideal for families with kids of all ages. For more information, visit www.SesamePlace.com/Philadelphia and follow the park on Facebook and Instagram .

