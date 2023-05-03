TRŪ® PROTEIN ACHIEVES UPCYCLED FOOD ASSOCIATION CERTIFICATION

BALATON, Minn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trū® Shrimp Companies Inc., producer of trū® Protein, today announced its membership to the Upcycled Food Association (UFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing food waste by growing the upcycled economy. In addition to becoming a member of the Upcycled Food Association, trū® Protein is now an Upcycle Certified ingredient.

"Our mission is to be a sustainability leader within the pet food and treat industry and becoming a certified member of Upcycled Food Association is the obvious next step in our journey to elevate our corporate social responsibility," said Michael Ziebell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to be Upcycled Certified and join the list of other great companies to help mitigate food waste, combat climate change and offer customers a superior quality pet food ingredient."

Upcycled food helps reduce food waste by creating new, high-quality products from otherwise wasted but perfectly nutritious ingredients. Evidence shows strong consumer demand for upcycled foods, and recently, more groups have predicted that upcycled foods will be a major trend. Whole Foods Market listed upcycled food as a top-ten trend in 2021.

"Upcycled foods come from ingredients that would have otherwise ended up going to waste," said Brad Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Indie Innovations. "Pet food processors and pet food brands are exploring more options for upcycled ingredients, to give them a broader spectrum of products. Having the ability to use trū Protein affords the manufacturer and brand many options to innovate and develop products that are on trend, sustainable and nutritious."

"trū Protein has established itself as a true change agent in the sustainable pet food space by utilizing the parts of the shrimp harvest that are typically discarded for not meeting stringent product specifications. UFA is thrilled to welcome trū Shrimp into our membership network that now includes 260 organizations from over 20 countries," said Angie Crone, UFA Chief Executive Officer.

trū® Protein is a high protein, low-fat pet food and treat ingredient with a one-word ingredient statement: shrimp. It delivers superior, nutritional values for companion animals, and offers a desirable and authentic taste of shrimp. trū Protein joins our consumer trū® Shrimp and medical application trū® Chitosan for a complete and sustainable utilization of every single part of our shrimp.

About The trū® Shrimp Companies, Inc.

The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc. is a seafood and biopolymer company that produces premium consumer shrimp of varying sizes, chitosan for medical applications made from its shrimp shell tissue and a high protein, low-fat pet food ingredient. From its inception in 2014, the company has pioneered the development and commercialization of a breakthrough, scalable and shallow-water indoor aquaculture platform that enables controlled and predictable production of shrimp and shrimp shell tissue. The trū Shrimp Companies patented and proprietary Tidal BasinÔ Technology was engineered to ensure industry-leading food safety, supply chain traceability, and measured and documented sustainability. Learn more at www.trushrimp.com.

About UFA

Upcycled Food Association is a nonprofit focused on preventing food waste by accelerating the upcycled economy. With hundreds of Members across dozens of countries, UFA is changing the consumer product supply chain to eliminate food waste by design. Through consumer education and networking, UFA is empowering consumers to prevent food waste with the products they buy. To learn more, visit www.upcycledfood.org

