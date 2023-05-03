TIAA Named to DiversityInc's 2023 Top 50 Companies

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA has been named one of DiversityInc's 2023 Top 50 Companies, ranking at number eight. TIAA has now been included on this list for over a decade. DiversityInc has also included TIAA on several other lists, such as Top Companies for Board of Directors, Top Companies for People With Disabilities, Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups, Top Companies for Supplier Diversity, Top Companies for ESG, Top Companies for Talent Acquisition for Women of Color, Top Companies for Executive Diversity Councils, High Potentials, Top Companies for Latino Executives, Top Companies for Asian American Executives, Top Companies for Executive Women and Top Companies for Native American/Pacific Islander Executives.

"At TIAA, we believe our business is only as strong as our team, and the best team is one that is as diverse as the clients we serve," said Claire Borelli, TIAA Chief People Officer. "We appreciate DiversityInc's recognition of our work and remain committed to maintaining a workplace in which we can all belong and engage for the benefit of our clients."

TIAA is dedicated to promoting inclusion, diversity and equity. The company is working toward making the workplace a more welcoming environment through initiatives such as its Future500 ID&E client engagement program, designed to share best practices TIAA developed over the years to help client institutions implement and advance their own ID&E plans, and the TIAA People Equity Index, created to measure and improve leaders' equitability and inclusiveness across their teams.

TIAA also addresses systemic issues and promotes diversity with its Business Resource Groups, a place for associates from underrepresented communities and allies to come together, and its Be The Change program. Be The Change focuses on taking meaningful action to help build future leaders and empower community impact.

Companies on DiversityInc's Top 50 list are evaluated and ranked based on six areas of diversity and inclusion: human capital diversity metrics, leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation's top companies for workplace fairness.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider1, paid more than $6.4 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2021 and has $1.2 trillion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2023)2.

