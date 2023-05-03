Plexamp adds "Sonic Sage" ChatGPT-based feature for creating incredible playlists

Music lovers now have an amazing new way to find and play music they'll love in any moment

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex music player Plexamp today released Sonic Sage, its new ChatGPT in-app integration to allow for new and incredible levels of exploration and discovery of a user's own music library and beyond.

Sonic Sage enables music lovers to create unique playlists by simply using natural language to describe what they want to hear with free-flow natural language such as:

"70s grooves by powerhouse women"

"Mellow ballads by heavy metal bands"

"Upbeat electronics tracks from The Chainsmokers and other DJ duos"

"Sounds like Nick Drake's Pink Moon"

"Songs to listen to while sitting on the dock of the bay"

"Psychedelic indie rock like Pink Floyd"

"Country tinged side of HAIM with tracks by similar artists"

Sonic Sage adds to the already robust and unique discovery features available through Plexamp, including:

Sonic Adventure - Machine-learning-based sonic analysis characterizes each track in terms of sonic attributes. Users pick a "start" and "destination" track and Sonic Adventure fills in a path of other sonically similar tracks that gradually transition from one to the other.

Guest DJ - Users can choose from a variety of DJ modes to enhance their listening experience, including DJ Stretch to add a sonic adventure between songs, DJ Contempo to keep the mood going with same-era tracks, and DJ Groupie to keep tracks playing from the same artist.

Library Radio - Library Radio shuffles popular tracks from your library.

Mood Radio - Mood Radio enables users to match their music to their mood, with choices that include brooding, cathartic, confident, intense, playful, poignant, swaggering, and wistful.

Decades Radio - This feature plays tunes from any given decade.

Time Travel Radio - This flashback feature allows for more rediscovery of tracks by starting with oldies and moving through time to the present.

Artist and Album Mix Builders - With an interactive builder, users choose related artists and albums for a fun and interactive mix.

Aural Fixations – Users see their top tracks, albums, or artists (most played in a given time period) and best of (most played new releases from a time period) lists based on their own listening behavior.

To leverage Sonic Sage, users need TIDAL and OpenAI accounts; once TIDAL is integrated with Plexamp, users enter an OpenAI API key in Plexamp settings to enable the new feature.

Plexamp provides an audiophile-quality listening experience, playing tracks from a user's own library and/or TIDAL subscription with support for lossless audio and other high quality audio formats. The app also provides true gapless playback, loudness leveling, and "sweet fades" between tracks for smooth transitions to optimize the listening experience.

Plexamp is a part of Plex , the most comprehensive entertainment platform available today, and is included with a Plex Pass purchase. The Plexamp app is available on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Linux and Headless. Plexamp has a 4.8 star rating in the iOS store and a 4.7 rating in Google Play. For more information, please visit the Plexamp landing page .

About Plex

A one-stop destination to stream movies, TV shows, and music, Plex solves the streaming media struggle by making it quick and easy to find and play any movie or TV show being streamed online. Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer free ad-supported movies, shows, and Live TV, paired with the ability to easily search for any title ever made and create a customized watchlist for all the movies and shows you're interested in watching, regardless of where they are being streamed. Plex has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Warner Brothers Discovery, NBC Universal, Paramount, AMC, A+E, BBC, Lionsgate, Hallmark Media, E.W. Scripps, A24, Relativity, Hearst, and Crackle. Acting as one window into all streaming services and a user's personal media library, Plex serves up the most relevant content for all of its users.

The company is independently owned, backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins. For more, visit https://www.plex.tv , follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

