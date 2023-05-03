MILLER INDUSTRIES REPORTS 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the first quarter of 2023, net sales were $282.3 million, an increase of 31.0%, compared to $215.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net income in the first quarter of 2023 was $9.2 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the prior year period, for increases of 346.5% and 350.0%, respectively.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $30.4 million, or 10.8% of net sales, compared to $15.3 million, or 7.1% of net sales, for the first quarter of 2022. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $17.9 million, or 6.3% of net sales, compared to $12.4 million, or 5.7% of net sales, in the prior year period. The current quarter expense includes approximately $1.1 million of non-recurring legal and professional fees.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable June 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2023, the fiftieth consecutive quarter that the Company has paid a dividend.

"We had a promising start to fiscal 2023, as our topline growth accelerated and supply chain conditions continued to improve," said William G. Miller, II, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our sales growth reflected strong demand for our products in the marketplace as our backlog remains strong with no customer cancelations in 2023 to date despite the challenging macro environment. Due to the strong demand environment, we believe that investing in accumulating inventory of component parts and goods near completion continues to be the best use of our cash in the current environment."

Mr. Miller continued, "We have seen improvements in the availability of component parts and stabilization of costs for some raw materials and freight this quarter. We continue to make investments in automation, productivity, and training for our employees, as well as pursue opportunities to vertically integrate, where feasible, to improve our operations and margin profile."

"Our first quarter results are an example of what we believe we can achieve going forward. Not only have we taken significant steps to improve our financial performance, including the recent reduction of our outstanding debt by $5.0 million, we have also taken the necessary steps to ensure that Miller Industries is positioned for success for many years to come. During the quarter, as part of our Board refreshment process, we announced improvements to our governance structure, appointing four additional highly qualified independent directors to our Board. We are grateful to have the new directors' fresh perspectives and are confident that their appointment will enhance our business strategy going forward. The strong first quarter performance gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our $1 billion revenue target in 2023 and improve profitability over the prior year," concluded Mr. Miller II.

Miller Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended





March 31















%





2023



2022

Change NET SALES

$ 282,275

$ 215,545

31.0 %

















COSTS OF OPERATIONS



251,858



200,205

25.8 %

















GROSS PROFIT



30,417



15,340

98.3 %

















OPERATING EXPENSES:















Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



17,924



12,386

44.7 %

















NON-OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSES:















Interest Expense, Net



1,012



418

142.1 %

















Other (Income) Expense, Net



(318)



52

(711.5) %

















Total Expense, Net



18,618



12,856

44.8 %

















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES



11,799



2,484

375.0 %

















INCOME TAX PROVISION



2,579



419

515.5 %

















NET INCOME

$ 9,220

$ 2,065

346.5 %



































BASIC INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.81

$ 0.18

350.0 %

















DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.81

$ 0.18

350.0 %

















CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.18

$ 0.18

0.0 %



































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic



11,425



11,417

0.1 % Diluted



11,431



11,421

0.1 %

Miller Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data)



March 31,





2023

December 31,

(Unaudited)

2022 ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and temporary investments $ 29,720

$ 40,153 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,364 and $1,319 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

233,115



177,663 Inventories, net

164,431



153,656 Prepaid expenses

6,771



4,576 Total current assets

434,037



376,048 NONCURRENT ASSETS:









Property, plant and equipment, net

110,976



112,145 Right-of-use assets - operating leases

847



909 Goodwill

11,619



11,619 Other assets

686



708 TOTAL ASSETS $ 558,165

$ 501,429











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Accounts payable $ 169,458

$ 125,500 Accrued liabilities

30,264



27,904 Income taxes payable

4,741



2,430 Current portion of operating lease obligation

307



311 Current portion of finance lease obligation

—



— Total current liabilities

204,770



156,145 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:









Long-term obligations

45,000



45,000 Noncurrent portion of operating lease obligation

569



597 Deferred income tax liabilities

6,159



6,230 Total liabilities

256,498



207,972











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,441,036 and 11,416,716 outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

114



114 Additional paid-in capital

152,462



152,392 Accumulated surplus

157,285



150,124 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,194)



(9,173) Total shareholders' equity

301,667



293,457 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 558,165

$ 501,429

