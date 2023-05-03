THE ICONIC VINOY RESORT AND GOLF CLUB, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION ANNOUNCES OPENING OF FRENCH PÂTISSERIE LOTTIE

Downtown St. Petersburg Resort Introduces Chic, Parisian-Inspired Café in Reimagined Grand Lobby

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection welcomes Lottie, an upscale French-inspired pâtisserie, to its collection of diverse culinary outlets as part of The Vinoy's ongoing renovation. Located in the reimagined Lobby, Lottie features exquisite house-made pastries, cakes, macarons and gelato, along with sophisticated lunch items and specialty coffee and tea.

Lottie's welcoming design, by renowned interiors firm Rockwell Group, evokes a chic Parisian café, including classic elements like a white wraparound marble countertop, inset brass detailing, lantern-like sconces and lush greenery that hangs from overhead canopy. The charming aesthetic complements the Lobby's refined new look, which artfully blends modern fixtures with historic, restored architectural details dating back to 1925, including the original ceramic tile flooring and pecky cypress beams. Outdoor seating for Lottie is available in the adjacent patio and on The Vinoy's legendary Veranda, where guests can enjoy views of the Tampa Bay on iconic rocking chairs that have been a fixture since the resort first opened.

"Lottie captures the timeless elegance and culture of a French café," remarks Vanessa Williams, the general manager of The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection. "The classic cuisine and Art Deco inspired design make our guests feel as though they've been transported to the charming streets of Paris."

Lottie's sweet and savory delicacies showcase French pastry traditions. At the forefront is The Vinoy's signature pistachio cake, which features pistachio custard, poached pear and pistachio mouse. The menu also boasts intricate confections, delicately layered miniature cakes popular in France, with varying textures that meld together beautifully, including a decadent chocolate bomb cake and a yuzu and passionfruit almond cake. Additional desserts include over 20 flavors of house-made truffles, colorful macarons, house-made cookies and gelato. On the savory side, Lottie offers elevated renditions of classic French lunch fare, including fresh bread, a seared tuna niçoise salad, quiche Lorraine and a jambon fromage sandwich on a flaky croissant with brie, prosciutto and fig jam.

Signature coffee and tea drinks are the hallmark of Lottie's beverage menu featuring La Colombe coffee. The Lottie Latte is a warming blend of cinnamon-infused espresso, orange essence and oat milk, while the La Colombe Draft Latte offers a more classic rendition of the beverage. Additional specialty coffee beverages, assorted teas and hot chocolate are also available, served in custom ceramicware and to-go packaging that feature Lottie's signature Daschund.

Lottie is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club , Autograph Collection

The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection is a classic and beloved downtown St. Petersburg landmark standing as a pillar of the community and a beacon for travelers since its New Year's Eve opening in 1925. Known for its signature pink façade, Mediterranean Revival style and old-Florida hospitality, the 354-room resort recently emerged from a thoughtful renovation and rebrand, joining Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands. The new, sophisticated aesthetic reflects The Vinoy's timeless glamour and tips its hat to a longstanding legacy. The Vinoy is the only luxurious resort on Florida's west coast with a combination of elegant rooms and suites; a lush poolscape with private cabanas; an on-site marina; diverse on-site dining experiences, including a French inspired patisserie and marina-facing indoor/outdoor restaurant; an 18-hole championship golf course; a tennis complex; a brand new holistic spa and wellness center; a high-end boutique from Tampa Bay local Sunni Spencer; and over 60,000 square feet of spectacular indoor and outdoor event space – all within walking distance to diverse cultural attractions. If walls could talk, The Vinoy's would have endless stories to share thanks to a rich history that includes hosting U.S. presidents, celebrities and athletes, and even serving as military housing in the 1940s. Continuing its renovation in 2023, The Vinoy will soon welcome a poolside restaurant with nods to Latin American cuisine and traditions, as well as a brand-new upscale dining outlet, continuing to live up to its legacy as the vibrant centerpiece of a revitalized St. Petersburg and graciously inviting generations of guests for years to come.

