GSG Wins PRovoke Media's 2023 "Public Affairs Agency of the Year" Award

NEW YORK,, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 2, Global Strategy Group (GSG) was named 2023 "Public Affairs Agency of the Year" by PRovoke Media at its 2023 North America PR Agencies of the Year Awards. GSG was recognized among a crowded field of top PR agencies across the US and Canada for the highest industry distinction in the category of public affairs. This award is "considered the ultimate benchmark of PR firm performance," with over 150 submissions this year. GSG also won a SABRE award for its work launching a bold, creative campaign for Pratt & Whitney.

"We wish to extend a big congratulations to all of the agencies who were nominated in this category – we are humbled to have been named alongside them," said Jon Silvan, Global Strategy Group Founding Partner and CEO. "This recognition is a true testament to the passion, intellect, and hard work the GSG team brings to every engagement. We're extremely proud of and grateful for our amazing people and partners."

Founded in 1995, GSG began as a Democratic polling firm operating predominantly in the New York market. Over two and a half decades, the firm has evolved into a full-service research, public affairs, and communications agency, working with top Fortune 100 companies at the center of some of the nation's most complex and exciting challenges. The agency is represented by a diverse team of 150+ talented professionals, seasoned by work on nationally recognized projects for top corporate leaders, major issue advocacy and cause groups, and leading Democratic campaigns.

