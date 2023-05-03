Bloomreach Delivers New Search Enhancements for B2B Distributors, Using AI to Drive Accurate Results for Quantitative Searches

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced the launch of a new algorithm for Bloomreach Discovery that drives increased search relevance for B2B distributors. Using natural language processing (NLP), the algorithm understands numeric product attributes in a search query — such as 8"x10" frame or 3/4 inch wire — and is able to return results with precise matches. Because it supports both English and non-English languages, it can also account for different measurement systems and ways of writing numeric values. Distributors ensure that with each search, buyers find exactly what they want — fast — driving higher revenue and better customer experiences.

Bloomreach. (PRNewsFoto/BloomReach) (PRNewswire)

"Search should not be one-size-fits-all, and no industry demonstrates that more clearly than B2B," said Anirban Bardalaye, Chief Product Officer, Bloomreach. "We understand B2B buyers have very specific needs, and that the numeric values in their searches are key to communicating those needs. We're pleased to offer a way for distributors to quickly connect buyers from all over the world with exactly what they want — all while saving search teams valuable time by decreasing manual work."

The new search algorithm from Bloomreach Discovery is based on the company's industry-leading semantic understanding, which leverages NLP to differentiate product types from product attributes. In a search with a quantitative value, such as 3/4 inch wire, it can understand that 3/4 inch is a diameter, while wire is a product. It can also understand that three quarter inch wire is the same search, while results for a three inch wire or a pack of three wires are not accurate results for this query. Other common use cases include but are not limited to:

Variations in units: 8"x10", 8" x 10", 8inch x 10 inch

Using quotation marks ( " ) for inches

Using a comma ( , ) in queries (commas can be used as an alternative to a period in some countries)

Using superscript in queries (some regions will use "2,5mm2" while others will search using "2,5mm2")

Most traditional keyword-based search engines cannot decipher these types of numerical attributes in a search, meaning search owners have to manually enter synonyms and manage misspellings to account for the variations. Bloomreach Discovery deciphers these differences through AI, removing the manual burden from search teams and allowing them to put time toward more valuable tasks. Buyers will see accurate products, without having to filter or sort, improving the customer experience and ultimately driving increased revenue per visitor as buyers are connected with the right products.

Learn more about how Bloomreach Discovery is supporting B2B distributors and how its industry-leading search solution is driving relevance for businesses across every industry.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com .

Media Contact:

Michelle DeMaio

Bloomreach

Corporate Communications

michelle.demaio@bloomreach.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomreach