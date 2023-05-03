Azenta Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) will announce fiscal second quarter 2023 earnings which ended on March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results on the same day, Tuesday May 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-926-9761 for domestic callers and +1-212-231-2919 for international callers.

Analysts, investors and members of the media can access the live webcast via the Azenta website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 10, 2023.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

