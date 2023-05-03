Accident Fund Names President's Club Winners

LANSING, Mich., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund is proud to recognize President's Club Award honorees, representing high-performing agent partners across the U.S. Recipients of the award exhibited outstanding results in premium, cumulative loss ratio and premium retention in 2022.

"On behalf of the entire team at Accident Fund, congratulations to all of our winners for earning this recognition," said Mike Valiante, vice president, Business Development and Operations for Accident Fund. "Your expertise, dedication and commitment to our business provides tremendous value to your customers and our mutual policyholders. We are sincerely appreciative of your partnership, and we look forward to working with you in 2023 to continually set a new standard as leaders in the industry."

The 2022 President's Club Award winners are:

AssuredPartners Great Plains LLC

BHS Insurance

Buiten & Associates, a division of Brown & Brown

GLAS

Gregory & Appel Insurance Agency

HUB International Mid South

Hub International Midwest

Hylant Group

InPro Insurance Group Inc.

JHA Risk Management, Inc.

Kapnick Insurance Group

Larkin Group

Marsh & McLennan Agency, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Marsh & McLennan Agency, Okemos, Michigan

Novatae Risk Group

Oakland Insurance Agency

Peabody Insurance Agency

Presidio Insurance Solutions

Ralph C. Wilson Agency Inc.

Swingle Collins & Associates

The Huttenlocher Group

The JW Agency LLC

The Unland Co.

UNICO Group, Inc.

VAST, an Acrisure Partner Agency

VTC Insurance Group

Additionally, Accident Fund recognized seven Regional Agency of the Territory winners:

Foundation Insurance Group, Inc.

Powell Insurance Group, Inc.

Hylant Group

VAST

Swallows Insurance Agency

Swingle Collins & Associates

Gregory & Appel Insurance

About Accident Fund

Accident Fund has provided exceptional workers' compensation insurance, loss prevention strategies and superior claims service for more than 100 years, with a focus on customer experience and innovation to achieve the best outcomes for customers and their injured workers. Accident Fund is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

