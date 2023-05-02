Sentry announces innovative tool to help improve workers' compensation claim outcomes for injured workers and employers

New predictive tool helps identify early risk factors for chronic pain and psychosocial barriers, promoting faster recovery and lower costs

STEVENS POINT, Wis., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry, a leading workers' compensation insurer, has announced the launch of its Injured Employee Complexity Factor Models (IECF Models™), which will help identify injured individuals with early factors such as chronic pain and psychosocial risks that can prolong and prevent a successful recovery.

With the Inured Employee Complexity Factors Models information in hand, Sentry Insurance can create a managed care plan for a worker that helps address both the physical and mental barriers that may impede recovery. (PRNewswire)

This tool has the ability to create better long-term health outcomes for injured workers and lower costs for employers.

"Studies suggest that up to 10 percent of all workers with injuries may experience delayed recovery," said Greg Larson, Sentry's AVP of Workers' Compensation Claims. "These workers account for a disproportionate amount of workers' comp claim costs. The earlier we can identify potential risk factors, the sooner we can advocate on an injured worker's behalf, develop a personalized care plan, and ultimately help them achieve their best post-injury life."

According to historical data from Sentry, average claims outcomes involving early risk factors can remain open twice as long and cost employers 2.5 times more. By evaluating hundreds of data elements, the IECF Models will help claims professionals identify an injured individual with three or more risk factors.

Examples of risk factors include:

Feelings of anxiety and stress

Lack of support from family or friends

Financial concerns

Difficulty adjusting to physical and emotional changes

Fear of reinjury

With the IECF Model information in hand, Sentry can create a managed care plan for a worker that helps address both the physical and mental barriers that may impede recovery. Prior to initiating service, customers, injured employees, and the injured employee's legal counsel will be contacted to discuss care plan recommendations.

Sentry offers an extensive set of services to injured workers, including:

Telephonic nurse case management (TCM)

Optum pharmacy benefits management

Virtual reality (VR) therapy

Professional counseling services

Weekly communication between injured employees and Sentry

"From the moment a claim is submitted, our goal is to provide the guidance, support, and quality care that an injured worker needs through every step of their recovery," said Jean Feldman, RN, BSN, Sentry's Director of Managed Care. "We believe these models have the chance to create better long-term health outcomes for injured workers and lower costs for employers. What's more, it's the right thing to do."

For more information on Sentry's workers' compensation programs and claims services, visit sentry.com.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is a part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2022. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,300 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

